Doom The Dark Ages 'Barrier Core' mission walkthrough "Chapter 3'

Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 3, Barrier Core, allows you to get your hands on the Atlan. The Atlan is a massive bipedal war machine that is used by the Night Sentinels to fight against the demon army. Now, in this mission, you have to fight against Titans, and as you finally pulverize them, you then have to reach the barrier core and stabilize it.

Ad

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on how you can complete the Doom The Dark Ages 'Barrier Core' mission. Read below to know more.

How to complete Doom The Dark Ages 'Barrier Core' mission

In this mission, your primary goals are to:

Defend the barrier, and the city of Hebeth

Secure the overloaded power core

Get rid of the overloaded power core

Ad

Trending

As stated above, you kickstart the mission by commandeering the Atlan. This bipedal machine has enough juice to knock out Titans in a few swift combos.

Without further ado, let's start with our mission.

Ad

1) Exit the Hangar - Learn to comandeer the Atlan

Understanding Atlan's movement mechanics (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda)

Start the mission by getting off the Hangar. As you step into the chaos of the battlefield, you will find yourself wearing some brand-new gear. This is the Atlan.

Ad

Commandeering the Atlan, you get access to two melee attacks, a sprint, and a dodge. The primary attack can be used to land combos, and as you fill the finisher-meter, you can use your secondary attack to deal finishers against Titans.

2) Defend the Barrier

Fighting in the Atlan (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda)

Now, once you get the hang of how you can use the Atlan, you have to fight against the massive Titans that are on their way to wreak havoc against the city of Hebeth and its protective barrier.

Ad

The gameplay sequence here is pretty linear. Keep following the markers on your map, and as you fight against the Titans. Doom the Dark Ages will provide you with tutorial prompts on how you can use the various parts of the Atlan's kits to fight against enemy Titans.

3) Clearing out Titans

Fighting Titans in Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda)

The easiest way to defeat these foes is to use the primary attack combos against them. Be cautious, as they will definitely hit back. When they do, you have to use your dodge to successfully parry the enemy's strikes.

Ad

A successfully executed parry opens up a major window of opportunity for you to strike in Doom The Dark Ages. Lay down a flurry of punches, and use your secondary fire to execute a palm strike finisher when the combo-meter eventually fills up.

Check out: 7 things you should know before starting Doom: The Dark Ages

4) Unlocking a minigun for the Atlan

Unlocking a weapon for the Atlan (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda)

As you make your way through the Titans, you will come to a point where you're met with a cutscene of King Novik blasting the head off of one of these foes. Right after, you will unlock a brand-new weapon, a minigun, for the Atlan.

Ad

The minigun is perfect for shredding through Titans, however, it's even more powerful when you can supercharge it. To do so, execute perfect dodges against the enemy. It will supercharge the weapon and taking down Titans becomes as easy as slicing through butter.

5) Head to the power core

Seizing the power core (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda)

Fight your way through the demons and make your way to the power core. Once you reach it, you will trigger a cutscene. The Slayer will reach for the core and take it in his possession.

Ad

Also read: When does Doom the Dark Ages take place?

6) Move the core away from the city

Fighting demons as you move the core away from Hebeth (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda)

Once you take possession of the power core, your next objective is to head as far away as possible from the city of Hebeth. You will be met with resistance. A lot of resistance. Extremely powerful Titans will try their best to stop you from achieving your objective. However, you have to punch and slam your way through them.

Ad

7) Finale for Doom The Dark Ages 'Barrier Core'

Final cutscene (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda)

Continue blasting your way through Titans, and follow the objective marker in Doom The Dark Ages to navigate away from the city successfully. This part of the gameplay is pretty linear, and your task is pretty straightforward.

Ad

As you approach the final segment of the mission, you will be met with a powerful shielded and armored Titan. This is the final battle. Use a combination of your primary and secondary attacks to drop the enemy.

Upon following these steps, you will trigger the final cutscene for Doom The Dark Ages 'Barrier Core' mission. The Slayer will smash the Titan, shove the power core down its throat, and stomp it into a canyon.

Ad

Check out our other related guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.