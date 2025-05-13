Doom The Dark Ages 'Barrier Core' mission walkthrough "Chapter 3'

Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 3, Barrier Core, allows you to get your hands on the Atlan. The Atlan is a massive bipedal war machine that is used by the Night Sentinels to fight against the demon army. Now, in this mission, you have to fight against Titans, and as you finally pulverize them, you then have to reach the barrier core and stabilize it.
This article will provide you with a detailed brief on how you can complete the Doom The Dark Ages 'Barrier Core' mission. Read below to know more.
How to complete Doom The Dark Ages 'Barrier Core' mission
In this mission, your primary goals are to:
- Defend the barrier, and the city of Hebeth
- Secure the overloaded power core
- Get rid of the overloaded power core
As stated above, you kickstart the mission by commandeering the Atlan. This bipedal machine has enough juice to knock out Titans in a few swift combos.
Without further ado, let's start with our mission.
1) Exit the Hangar - Learn to comandeer the Atlan
Start the mission by getting off the Hangar. As you step into the chaos of the battlefield, you will find yourself wearing some brand-new gear. This is the Atlan.
Commandeering the Atlan, you get access to two melee attacks, a sprint, and a dodge. The primary attack can be used to land combos, and as you fill the finisher-meter, you can use your secondary attack to deal finishers against Titans.
2) Defend the Barrier
Now, once you get the hang of how you can use the Atlan, you have to fight against the massive Titans that are on their way to wreak havoc against the city of Hebeth and its protective barrier.
The gameplay sequence here is pretty linear. Keep following the markers on your map, and as you fight against the Titans. Doom the Dark Ages will provide you with tutorial prompts on how you can use the various parts of the Atlan's kits to fight against enemy Titans.
3) Clearing out Titans
The easiest way to defeat these foes is to use the primary attack combos against them. Be cautious, as they will definitely hit back. When they do, you have to use your dodge to successfully parry the enemy's strikes.
A successfully executed parry opens up a major window of opportunity for you to strike in Doom The Dark Ages. Lay down a flurry of punches, and use your secondary fire to execute a palm strike finisher when the combo-meter eventually fills up.
4) Unlocking a minigun for the Atlan
As you make your way through the Titans, you will come to a point where you're met with a cutscene of King Novik blasting the head off of one of these foes. Right after, you will unlock a brand-new weapon, a minigun, for the Atlan.
The minigun is perfect for shredding through Titans, however, it's even more powerful when you can supercharge it. To do so, execute perfect dodges against the enemy. It will supercharge the weapon and taking down Titans becomes as easy as slicing through butter.
5) Head to the power core
Fight your way through the demons and make your way to the power core. Once you reach it, you will trigger a cutscene. The Slayer will reach for the core and take it in his possession.
6) Move the core away from the city
Once you take possession of the power core, your next objective is to head as far away as possible from the city of Hebeth. You will be met with resistance. A lot of resistance. Extremely powerful Titans will try their best to stop you from achieving your objective. However, you have to punch and slam your way through them.
7) Finale for Doom The Dark Ages 'Barrier Core'
Continue blasting your way through Titans, and follow the objective marker in Doom The Dark Ages to navigate away from the city successfully. This part of the gameplay is pretty linear, and your task is pretty straightforward.
As you approach the final segment of the mission, you will be met with a powerful shielded and armored Titan. This is the final battle. Use a combination of your primary and secondary attacks to drop the enemy.
Upon following these steps, you will trigger the final cutscene for Doom The Dark Ages 'Barrier Core' mission. The Slayer will smash the Titan, shove the power core down its throat, and stomp it into a canyon.
