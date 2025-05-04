Is Doom The Dark Ages a standalone title? 

The release of Doom The Dark Ages is closer than ever, and fans are loving all the promotional content revealed so far. The game will launch on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5 on the same day, and it promises a brutal experience filled with intense combat. With so many entries in the Doom franchise, some players may wonder if they need to play the previous games to enjoy this one. This becomes even more important considering it's confirmed that the upcoming game is a prequel to Doom (2016).

The good news is that Doom The Dark Ages is a standalone title. It’s connected to the larger Doom universe but can be enjoyed on its own. This article will explore the concept around the upcoming title and why trying other Doom games is still worth it before jumping into The Dark Ages.

Why Doom The Dark Ages works on its own, but trying other titles helps

Even though all Doom franchise titles are connected, they have always been designed in a way that newcomers can enjoy without requiring a lot of context. In The Dark Ages, the developers seem to shift focus from the fast-paced parkour combat seen in Doom (2016) and Doom Eternal (2020) to a more grounded and strategic style. Based on the trailers, the Doom Slayer now has slow-motion kills, blocking, and parrying mechanics, alongside a Shield Saw.

Shield Saw and Skullcrusher in Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Bethesda)

The game introduces brutal new weapons, including the Skull Crusher, which fires bone fragments, and many melee weapons. For the first time in the series, players will also pilot vehicles, including cybernetic dragons. The game's story will mainly focus on the origin of Doom Slayer.

With that said, if you’re new to the franchise, trying Doom (2016) and Doom Eternal before playing The Dark Ages can still be a great idea. Even though they come after The Dark Ages timeline-wise, they help you get familiar with the Doom universe and combat systems that laid the foundation for the new game.

Doom The Dark Ages is releasing for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 on May 5, 2025. If you are interested, you can pre-order the game on your desired platform here:

