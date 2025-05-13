How to get Rail Spike Shredder in Doom The Dark Ages

Doom The Dark Ages features a variety of lethal weapons, one of which is the Rail Spike Shredder. It is the second weapon you can acquire after completing the initial objectives of Chapter 1, titled “Village of Khalim.” This fully automatic weapon comes with a magazine size of 120 rounds that shoots spikes, designed to crush demon bodies. While it is effective for both close and long-range fights, you also have the option to carry a secondary weapon.
This article covers a detailed guide on how you can get the Rail Spike Shredder in Doom The Dark Ages.
How to get the Rail Spike Shredder weapon in Doom The Dark Ages
You can get the Rail Spike Shredder through a weapon drop, much like how you obtain the Power Gauntlet in the early stage of the game. During the second phase of the objective, “Cover the Escape,” you will be asked to destroy four Demonic Portals.
While completing the objective, you will come across an area where you encounter a large pillar with some engraved letters, as shown in the image below. From that location, go straight until you spot a blue glowing jumping trampoline. Jump from there to reach the ground. Once you are down, look for the weapon drop that has already landed.
This is a similar drop to what you saw at the beginning of the game. The weapon drop will be marked in yellow, which makes it easier to locate. Once you find it, go close and interact with it to acquire the weapon. Thankfully, you can keep the weapon even in other chapters of the game. Rail Spike Shredder is a fully automatic weapon that launches a rapid barrage of barbed spikes at enemies.
It is effective in both close-range and long-range fights, making it a versatile option in the game. The weapon comes with a 120-round mag, which can be refilled by killing enemies as they drop ammo upon death.
Its rapid fire power is particularly helpful when dealing with hordes of demons that you will encounter in the later stages of Chapter 1. Since the Rail Spike Shredder is considered a primary weapon, you can also carry the iconic Super Shotgun in case you need it.
