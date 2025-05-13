How to get Rail Spike Shredder in Doom The Dark Ages

Doom The Dark Ages features a variety of lethal weapons, one of which is the Rail Spike Shredder. It is the second weapon you can acquire after completing the initial objectives of Chapter 1, titled “Village of Khalim.” This fully automatic weapon comes with a magazine size of 120 rounds that shoots spikes, designed to crush demon bodies. While it is effective for both close and long-range fights, you also have the option to carry a secondary weapon.

Ad

This article covers a detailed guide on how you can get the Rail Spike Shredder in Doom The Dark Ages.

How to get the Rail Spike Shredder weapon in Doom The Dark Ages

You can get the Rail Spike Shredder through a weapon drop, much like how you obtain the Power Gauntlet in the early stage of the game. During the second phase of the objective, “Cover the Escape,” you will be asked to destroy four Demonic Portals.

Ad

Trending

Getting the Power Gauntlet from the first weapon drop (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

While completing the objective, you will come across an area where you encounter a large pillar with some engraved letters, as shown in the image below. From that location, go straight until you spot a blue glowing jumping trampoline. Jump from there to reach the ground. Once you are down, look for the weapon drop that has already landed.

Ad

Reach this area and drop down to locate the weapon drop (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

This is a similar drop to what you saw at the beginning of the game. The weapon drop will be marked in yellow, which makes it easier to locate. Once you find it, go close and interact with it to acquire the weapon. Thankfully, you can keep the weapon even in other chapters of the game. Rail Spike Shredder is a fully automatic weapon that launches a rapid barrage of barbed spikes at enemies.

Ad

Read more: 5 reasons to play Doom Eternal in 2025

Interact with the weapon drop to get Rail Spike Shredder (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

It is effective in both close-range and long-range fights, making it a versatile option in the game. The weapon comes with a 120-round mag, which can be refilled by killing enemies as they drop ammo upon death.

Ad

Check out: 7 things you should know before starting Doom The Dark Ages

A still of Doom The Dark Ages gameplay (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Its rapid fire power is particularly helpful when dealing with hordes of demons that you will encounter in the later stages of Chapter 1. Since the Rail Spike Shredder is considered a primary weapon, you can also carry the iconic Super Shotgun in case you need it.

Ad

Check out the links below for more Doom The Dark Ages news and guides from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranoy Dey Pranoy is an esports journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in FPS games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce, but his lifelong passion for video games drove him to take up gaming professionally, and his articles have garnered 200,000+ reads in just three months at Sportskeeda. Pranoy's research process includes collecting first-hand gameplay knowledge and a ton of cross-referencing.



Pranoy has warm memories of frequent visits to gaming cafes in his childhood, playing FPS titles and open-world games like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to his heart's content. He jumps into solo and multiplayer titles with equal gusto. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would readily drop into the thrilling world of the Temple Run series and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.



Pranoy follows esports tournaments closely as he values the opportunity to witness high-level gameplay and learn from the top players. PaperRex is his favorite organization at the moment, and he looks up to professional players Demon1 and TenZ.



Beyond gaming, Pranoy's interests include chess and sketching. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.