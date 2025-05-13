Doom The Dark Ages 'The Forsaken Plains' mission walkthrough (Chapter 10)

Doom The Dark Ages 'The Forsaken Plains' mission starts with a cutscene of the protagonist entering Hell through a portal. While showcasing a massive fortress, Prince Ahzrak is seen initiating a strike while the Witch calls for the protection of the Heart of Argent. The large castle gate is closed on the Prince’s command and marks the start of a new quest.

This article will highlight the complete walkthrough for Doom The Dark Ages 'The Forsaken Plains' mission.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

How to complete Doom The Dark Ages 'The Forsaken Plains' mission

Here are the primary objectives that you need to achieve to complete Doom The Dark Ages 'The Forsaken Plains' mission chapter:

Kill Ahzrak

Breach the Front Gate

Destroy the Hell Cannons

Obtain the Atlan Core

Power up the Atlan

1) Breach the Front Gate

You will need to follow the objective marker on a straightforward path while clearing the area. Several monsters plague the route, so you need to be wary of your health and shield levels. Reflect as many ranged attacks as possible to make this stage easier. You can then pick up the Rocket Launcher from the battlefield.

Follow the marker once again to open up the gate. There will be two Hell Cannons present in this area.

2) Destroy the Hell Cannons

Follow the objective markers while eliminating monsters to make your way to the Hell Cannon locations. The path can be quite tedious as several hordes will try to block your path. Along the route, you will encounter a Leader. Follow the same tactic of reflecting attacks to take them down and secure the area. Executing the leader will provide you with an increase in maximum armor capacity.

Head over to the jump booster to reach behind the Hell Cannon. You will need to destroy it by attacking the Breakable Green Seal. Once this is done, one of the Hell Cannons will be shown being disabled.

Destroying the Breakable Green Seal disables the Hell Cannons (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

Continue following the next set of markers to clean out more hordes. The second part of this objective will take you to a lower ground section with a lot of health and armor packs. Pick these up to repair any damage you have taken and prepare for the next fight. Another Leader will spawn near the location of the second cannon. Defeat the monster and take out all other lesser hell spawns while collecting ammo and health packs.

Once the Leader is executed, you will be able to gain an increase in maximum health. Get to the tower area where the objective marker is located and use the jump boost to climb up. Destroy the Breakable Green Seal to disable the second Hell Cannon.

3) Obtain the Atlan Core

A previously locked route will unlock as soon as both Hell Cannons are destroyed. Follow the objective marker and enter through the arena. Fight off the monsters and clear the area to reach the Atlan Core. After you interact with the core, a cutscene will show its ejection from the machine, and complete this stage. You can also find a Wraithstone at this location floating around the hands of a golden statue.

The Atlan Core needs to be retrieved after fighting off all monsters (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

You can choose to take a detour on the way to the arena to find the Secret Purple Key. This can be done by climbing on top of the caged area where the key is kept. Once you reach up, you will need to destroy a Breakable Metal Cross to open up the route. Follow the path and then drop down toward the key to obtain it.

The key can be used to open the purple locked doors. Clearing these areas will provide you with a newly opened gate where you can find a statue holding a Ruby. This Ruby cannot be collected directly, even when the statue is present outside in plain sight.

4) Power up the Atlan

Once you have the core secured, a new marker will appear on the screen. This will lead you to a new Atlan that needs the core to power up. When you reach the new quest area, you will need to battle it out with a massive horde of monsters. Taking a systematic route to clearing out one spot at a time can be beneficial as it allows you to prioritize targets without losing much health and armor. The Rocket Launcher can be of great use when dealing with groups of enemies.

Interacting with the Atlan hatch ends the chapter (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

Once the coast the clear, you can follow the quest marker again to reach the back of the Atlan. Interacting with the hatch will open it up and mark the chapter as completed.

