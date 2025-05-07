How to get Discord x Doom: The Dark Ages Shield Saw Decoration for free

The Discord x Doom: The Dark Ages Shield Saw Decoration is a new cosmetic item available as a free reward to all Discord users. This item commemorates the upcoming launch of the third title in DOOM's reboot saga, The Dark Ages. This limited-time decoration arrives days before the game's release date, which is set for May 15, 2025.

Those who want to quickly avail and equip the new Doom-themed decoration will find all the details on how to unlock Discord x Doom: The Dark Ages Shield Saw Decoration herein.

How to redeem the Discord x Doom: The Dark Ages Shield Saw Decoration

The Discord x Doom: The Dark Ages collaboration has been reposted by the official DOOM X account. To avail this Discord Decoration, accept the Discord Quest. Here is how you can go about doing this:

Open up Discord and go to your User Settings .

and go to your . Scroll down and locate the Gift Inventory under Payment Settings tab.

under tab. Click on the View Quests button to get a list of all available quests.

button to get a list of all available quests. Locate the Discord x Doom: The Dark Ages Shield Saw Decoration and click on Accept Quest .

. This will ask you to watch The Dark Ages trailer for two minutes and 52 seconds, following which you will acquire the cosmetic.

Note that clicking away from the Discord application or having the Discord window as an unfocused window will pause the trailer. So, actively watch the trailer to complete the quest successfully.

After acquiring the Discord x Doom: The Dark Ages Shield Saw Decoration, you will be able to equip it from the Profiles setting under User Settings tab, after clicking on Change Decoration. This exclusive Doom Quest will only be active until May 13, 2025. After completing the quests and acquiring the decoration, it will remain in your Discord Inventory and can be equipped until July 12, 2025.

That is everything you need to know about the new Discord x Doom: The Dark Ages Shield Saw Decoration. Keep an eye on Doom: The Dark Ages and all its upcoming content by following Sportskeeda:

