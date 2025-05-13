Doom The Dark Ages campaign features a total of 22 chapters. All of these missions are extremely fun, challenging, and filled to the brim with a ton of action. Providing players a glimpse into the world of Doom prior to the storyline featured in Doom 2016 and Doom Eternal, the Dark Ages does a fantastic job of providing players with a detailed lore for the title.

Ad

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on all missions in Doom The Dark Ages campaign. Read below to know more.

Every mission in Doom The Dark Ages campaign

As stated above, the Doom The Dark Ages campaign features a total of 22 chapters. These include:

Chapter 1: Village of Khalim

The 'Village of Khalim' is the introductory chapter in the game. Players are provided a detailed tutorial on different aspects of movement, combat, and other in-game tech.

Ad

Trending

Chapter 2: Hebeth

In the second chapter, Hebeth, players are required to help Prince Ahzrak search for the Heart of the Argent. You need to weaken the Sentinel's defenses.

Chapter 3: Barrier Core

In the third mission, Barrier Core, you are introduced to the Titan-killer, the Atlan. One of the core charges for Hebeth's barriers is malfunctioning, and using the Atlan, you need to get rid of the faulty core and then get it as far away from the city as possible.

Ad

Chapter 4: Sentinel Barracks

As the transdimensional barrier gets destroyed, you now venture into fighting a very serious battle against the demons in Sentinel Barracks. In this mission, you have your very first boss fight.

Chapter selection in Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Read more: How to get Discord x Doom: The Dark Ages Shield Saw Decoration for free

Ad

Chapter 5: Holy City of Aratum

You are one step closer to getting the Heart of Argent in Chapter 5. Furthermore, this is where you get to unlock and ride the Cyber Dragon.

Chapter 6: Siege Part 1

It's all out war now, and the Siege is a two-part mission. You have to defend the Sentinel Stronghold, while simultaneously wreak havoc against the Demons in Chapter 6 of Doom The Dark Ages.

Chapter 7: Siege Part 2

The story continues, and as the Slayer, you have to ensure that the Sentinel Stronghold does not fall into the hands of the demon army in Siege Part 2.

Ad

Chapter 8: Abyssal Forest

After gruelling battle, King Novik gets wounded. You get approached by Thera for help. You have to head to the Forge and opne the Forest Gate in Chapter 8: Abyssal Forest.

Check out: Is Doom The Dark Ages coming to PS4 and Xbox One?

Chapter 9: Ancestral Forge

In Chapter 9, you use the energy of the Sacred Forge to get some massive upgrades. You also unlock your very first Wraithstone.

Ad

Chapter 10: The Forsaken Plains

It's time to go on the offensive, and in The Forsaken Plains, you are sent to the depths of hell to directly target a demonic fortress.

Chapter 11: Hellbreaker

Continuing the previous mission, you proceed to launch a full-fledged attack on the demonic fortress in hell.

Chapter 12: Sentinel Command Station

The entire Sentinel Station eagerly awaits Kreed's arrival. In Chapter 12, we see Thira take control over the command station, and experience a key interaction first hand.

Ad

Also read: Doom The Dark Ages early access release countdown: Start time for all regions

Chapter 13: From Beyond

As things go south, the entire Command Station is now under attack. Using the Cyber Dragon, you now have to defend this station from the incoming onslaught in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 13: From Beyond.

Chapter 14: Spire of Nerathul

Both Thira and Kreed get pulled into an unknown dimension in the mission 'Spire of Nerathul'. The Slayer needs to find a way into this area.

Ad

Chapter 15: City of Ry'uul

You're in the hunt for Thira, and this unknown dimension is full of secrets. The City of Ry'uul kicks off one of the toughest segments of the game.

Chapter 16: The Kar Thul Marshes

The hunt for Thira continues, and you have to scour through the depths of hell to find King Novik's daughter.

The Kar 'Thul Marshes in Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Chapter 17: The Temple of Lomarith

Ad

As an extension of the previous chapter, we are still hunting for Commander Thira in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 17: The Temple of Lomarith.

Chapter 18: Belly of the Beast

In our hunt for Thira, we get swallowed by a massive demon. The goal is to eliminate the demon and get out of its belly in Chapter 18.

Chapter 19: Harbor of Souls

Things take a turn for the worse as Ahzrak defeats the Slayer and then uses Thira's powers to transform himself in Chapter 19: Harbor of Souls.

Ad

Chapter 20: Resurrection

You have to navigate your way to the mortal plane in the 20th Mission of the title. Time is of the essence, and the final battle is right around the corner.

You might be interested in: Doom: The Dark Ages review: Rip and Tear until it is done

Chapter 21: Final Battle

Ahzrak's army is moving in for a final confrontation, and you need to use the Atlan to stop them in their tracks.

Ad

Chapter 22: Reckoning

In the final chapter, you have to face off against the toughest boss in the game, and incinerate him to ashes.

That's everything that you need to know about all missions in Doom: The Dark Ages. For more related guides, check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.