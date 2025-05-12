Is Doom The Dark Ages coming to Nintendo Switch? 

Doom The Dark Ages is set to launch very soon, leaving fans to eagerly anticipate its release. The game promises a fresh take on the franchise, introducing amazing new weapons and a unique gameplay approach like no other Doom title. With such exciting features, many players are curious to know whether the game will be available on the Nintendo Switch. Currently, Doom The Dark Ages is not confirmed for a Switch release.
On that note, here are all the supported platforms for the game and what the chances are of it releasing on the Switch.
Doom The Dark Ages: All supported platforms
The game is officially arriving on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. The Standard Edition costs $69.99 while the Premium Edition costs $99.99 across all platforms. The latter will offer players early access to the title.
For those unaware, the game is a prequel to Doom (2016) and Doom Eternal, offering players a deeper understanding of the Doom Slayer's origin. Moreover, it is a standalone title, so you are not necessarily required to play any of the previous ones before trying out The Dark Ages.
Regarding the Nintendo Switch, there is no official confirmation of the game's release on the current console. The likely reason is due to hardware limitations. The title features intense visuals, large environments, and complex mechanics that may be too demanding for the current generation Nintendo Switch. However, leaks suggest that it may be in development for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2.
Gamers who purchased the Premium Edition will gain access to The Dark Ages on May 13, 2025, while its official worldwide release date is May 15, 2025. You can get Doom The Dark Ages by clicking the links below:
- PC: Steam
- Xbox X/S: Xbox Store
- PlayStation 5: PlayStation Store
The game will also be available on the Xbox Game Pass on May 15, 2025.
For more updates on Doom The Dark Ages, follow the official Bethesda Softworks social media channels.
