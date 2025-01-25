DOOM: The Dark Ages rumored to be coming to Nintendo Switch 2

Leaker eXstas1s is back with a new rumor, suggesting DOOM: The Dark Ages will arrive on Nintendo Switch 2 in the future. Recently featured extensively at the latest Xbox Developer Direct, the upcoming gorefest FPS from ID Software is reportedly waiting on Nintendo to greenlight the announcement. As such, fans may must wait a while longer to find out.

With the previous DOOM entries available on Nintendo Switch, this would be a fairly expected outcome if true. Here is everything to know about DOOM: The Dark Ages on Nintendo's upcoming next-generation console.

DOOM: The Dark Ages for Nintendo Switch 2 is allegedly in development

Posts from the gamingleaksandrumours community on Reddit Expand Post

Trending

We do not have many details about the port itself, such as performance details or if it is being developed in-house. Instead, it seems like Nintendo wants to keep the handheld rendition under wraps, likely until the coast is clear. The company has announced an official Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, aimed at showcasing what fans can expect from the next-gen console.

Hence, we will likely see the game at this showcase when it airs on April 2, 2025. That said, the leaker also mentions that this is due to an "exclusivity" deal where games only on the Nintendo Switch 2 platform have been kept under wraps by Nintendo for now. This sounds odd since the upcoming ID Software game is a multiplatform title.

Read More: Popular Xbox games rumored for Nintendo Switch 2 by leaker eXtas1s

Regardless, this entry arriving on Nintendo platforms is not surprising. Previously, DOOM (2016) and DOOM Eternal were launched on Nintendo Switch. Those were fairly ambitious ports, even though they ran at sub-HD resolutions and 30 FPS. The upcoming entry in the long-running sci-fi shooter is easily the most demanding in the installment yet, with Ray-Tracing features implemented at a fundamental level.

This should make a Nintendo Switch 2 version challenging as well, given its mobile nature. However, its unique features such as rumored DLSS and RT-ores should help bridge the gap between it and the other console versions.

DOOM: The Dark Ages launches on May 15, 2025, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.