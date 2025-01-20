Popular Xbox games rumored for Nintendo Switch 2 by leaker eXtas1s

New Microsoft first-party titles are allegedly on the way for Nintendo Switch 2, as per Xbox insider eXtas1s in his YouTube video. This includes the likes of Diablo 4, Starfield, Halo The Master Chief Collection, and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2025. The latter of these also have been corroborated by another leaker, NateTheHate who accurately predicted the recent reveal trailer of Nintendo's next-gen console.

This bodes well for the console's future in terms of third-party support if true. Here are the full details.

Disclaimer: The article is based on leaks presented by Xbox insider eXtas1s.

Major Xbox exclusives seemingly on its way to Nintendo Switch 2

eXtas1s elaborates upon third-party support for the upcoming hotly anticipated hybrid console in his latest video. To summarize, the following games under Microsoft's various studios are expected to arrive on it in the near future:

Halo The Master Chief collection

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Diablo 4

Call of Duty (allegedly Black Ops 6 or the upcoming 2025 entry)

Starfield

Fallout 4

As previously mentioned, NateTheHate also claimed Halo, Flight Simulator and so on will make its way to the platform alongside Call of Duty, with leaker Shaun Weber also suggesting that Activision's beloved military FPS series will find a home on Switch. This is a pretty safe bet, however, as we know Microsoft has a contract with Nintendo to bring the newest COD titles to the house of Mario.

Diablo 4 (supposedly arriving later in 2025), Starfield, and Fallout 4 are new names rumored for the console. If true, these should also hint at the capabilities of the hybrid console which seems surprisingly capable since the former two are some of the most technically ambitious games from their respective developers yet, i.e. Blizzard Entertainment and Bethesda Game Studios.

eXtas1s further suggests that he is aware of additional non-Xbox games in the pipeline for Nintendo Switch 2, including Bandai Namco titles such as Elden Ring (including the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC) and their latest iconic fighter Tekken 8. Pairing this with additional leaks from NateTheHate claiming Nintendo ports of Assassin's Creed Shadows, Metal Gear Solid Delta, and more, it looks like Switch 2 will have a great time in the third-party scene for the foreseeable future.

