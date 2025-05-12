What is the newest DOOM game?

DOOM: The Dark Ages is the newest DOOM game officially revealed by the franchise. Scheduled for release on May 15, 2025, this brutal, cinematic prequel takes players back to where it all began, setting the stage for the events that led to DOOM (2016) and DOOM Eternal. In this latest installment, players reprise the role of the fearsome DOOM Slayer, diving headfirst into an intense medieval war against the forces of Hell.

This article explores more about Bethesda Softworks' latest shooter title.

DOOM: The Dark Ages – the newest DOOM game explained

DOOM: The Dark Ages plunges players into a grim, medieval world filled with fearsome enemies, ancient weaponry, and massive battles. As a prequel to the critically acclaimed DOOM (2016) and DOOM Eternal, this forthcoming title explores the origin story of the DOOM Slayer himself, offering a cinematic and emotionally charged narrative arc that aims to deepen the mythology of the series.

Players will fight with brutal medieval weaponry, such as the bone-shattering Shield Saw and the fan-favourite Super Shotgun. The environments in the game are also darker and more gothic, introducing a new, eerie atmosphere to the legendary franchise.

The newest DOOM game is all about gritty combat, brutal executions, and a war-ravaged world besieged by demonic hordes – served in the classic high-speed, hyper-violent gameplay fans have grown to adore.

The newest DOOM game is Bethesda's most ambitious project yet (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

According to Bethesda, this third installment in the modern DOOM saga is shaping up to be the most ambitious yet, promising an “epic cinematic story worthy of the DOOM Slayer’s legend.” Players can expect a more personal journey through the Slayer’s eyes as they battle against overwhelming odds.

System requirements: What you need to play DOOM: The Dark Ages

To play the newest DOOM game on PC, here are the minimum and recommended system requirements to get started:

Minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit or Windows 11 64-Bit.

CPU: Intel Core i7 10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

RAM: 16 GB

GPU NVIDIA RTX 2060 Super or AMD RX 6600

Storage: 100 GB available space

Recommended system requirements

Windows 10 64-Bit or Windows 11 64-Bit

CPU: Intel Core i7 12700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5700X

RAM: 32 GB

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3080 or AMD RX 6800

Storage: 100 GB available space.

For a detailed overview, check out our article on the system requirements for DOOM: The Dark Ages.

Platform availability

The newest DOOM game will be available for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. It will also be a day-one release on Xbox Game Pass, making it accessible to fans eager to jump into the Slayer’s earliest battles.

With DOOM: The Dark Ages, id Software and Bethesda Softworks are bringing new life and lore to the franchise, propelling players on a visceral adventure through an era far earlier than the Slayer's contemporary adventures. This is not simply a prequel; it's a medieval reckoning.

