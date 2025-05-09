  • home icon
  • DOOM: The Dark Ages RTX 5060 Ti GPU benchmarks – 1440p Ultra performance review

DOOM: The Dark Ages RTX 5060 Ti GPU benchmarks – 1440p Ultra performance review

By Arka Mukherjee
Modified May 09, 2025 14:46 GMT
The RTX 5060 Ti can comfortably play DOOM: The Dark Ages at 1440p (Image via Bethesda and Nvidia)
The Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti was launched for premium 1080p and 1440p gaming experiences at the highest settings. It holds that promise pretty well in DOOM: The Dark Ages, the latest Bethesda release. The game can be quite demanding at native resolution, often pushing high-end cards like the RTX 5080 to its knees. However, you get DLSS 4 with Multi-Frame Generation support to push those framerates to triple digits.

We have been testing the new DOOM game for a while. At QHD, the 5060 Ti holds its ground pretty well. Read on to find out detailed performance benchmarks.

How does DOOM: The Dark Ages perform on the Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti?

At native 1440p, DOOM: The Dark Ages looks visually impressive (Image via Bethesda)
We tested DOOM: The Dark Ages on the Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB variant exclusively at 1440p. The card can pull off very impressive framerates at this resolution. Given the extra crispness and clarity over FHD, we recommend gamers stick to QHD.

That said, the VRAM usage of The Dark Ages consistently stayed around the 10 GB mark, which worries us about the $379 8 GB variant of the 5060 Ti. To compensate for the extra VRAM, textures will get offloaded to main memory, slowing down the game significantly. We haven't tested the exact FPS drop yet. However, given past trends, dropping to 1080p might be the only option for those on the cheaper GPU.

With DLSS, you get 200+ FPS on the RTX 5060 Ti in DOOM: The Dark Ages (Image via Bethesda)
With Multi-Frame Generation turned on, you get over 200 FPS at 1440p, which is impressive for a mid-tier card. Despite the theoretical limitations of relying on AI-generated frames and the drop in image quality, the game looks pretty sharp. If you don't know what to look for, native and upscaled picture quality is nearly indistinguishable.

DLSS has come a long way — with Transformer-based upscaling instead of traditional Convolutional Neural Networks, the tech has taken a massive jump.

Here's the detailed performance benchmarks on the RTX 5060 Ti:

DOOM: The Dark Ages settings combination

Performance (FPS) at UHD

0.1% low

1% low

Average FPS

% Uplift from Native Avg

Ultra Nightmare @ native resolution

57

63

71

Ultra Nightmare w/ DLAA

39

43

52

-26.8%

Ultra Nightmare w/ DLSS 4 Quality

62

65

74

+4.2%

Ultra Nightmare w/ DLSS 4 Performance

88

91

108

+52.1%

Ultra Nightmare w/ DLSS 4 Performance + Frame Generation 2x

58

60

136

+91.5%

Ultra Nightmare w/ DLSS 4 Performance + Frame Generation 3x

38

63

179

+151.7%

Ultra Nightmare w/ DLSS 4 Quality + Frame Generation 4x

56

58

211

+197.2%

Ultra Nightmare w/ DLSS 4 Performance + Frame Generation 4x

61

63

218

+207.9%

Ultra Nightmare w/ DLAA + Frame Generation 4x

37

38

146

+105.6%

System hardware: AMD Ryzen 9 9900X + RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB + 32 GB DDR5-600, Resolution: 2560 x 1440
We waffled around for performance without reducing the resolution or the image quality settings. The Ultra Nightmare settings with DLAA and Frame Generation set to 2x is the best for a casual gaming experience. This ensures the image quality remains untouched (it looks better than native thanks to DLAA) while maintaining a 100+ FPS experience.

While you get close to 150 FPS with Multi-frame Generation set to 4x, there's some added latency that you can tell while playing on a high refresh-rate monitor. My Gigabyte M27Q panel does up to 144 Hz, which is where I felt some sluggishness during intense combat. This makes 2x a decent middle ground.

Overall, the RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB performed beyond our expectations in DOOM: The Dark Ages. You can get a decent experience at native QHD as well, if 70 FPS is enough, that is. Add to that, DLSS scales the game up to 210 FPS, which is plenty for any player.

At the mid-range, the new Transformer + Multi-frame Generation stack pays off. In a way, Nvidia has democratized flagship-grade performance, bringing it to those on a budget, albeit at the cost of relying on software tricks instead of hardware improvements.

