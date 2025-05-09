DOOM: The Dark Ages RTX 5060 Ti GPU benchmarks – 1440p Ultra performance review

The Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti was launched for premium 1080p and 1440p gaming experiences at the highest settings. It holds that promise pretty well in DOOM: The Dark Ages, the latest Bethesda release. The game can be quite demanding at native resolution, often pushing high-end cards like the RTX 5080 to its knees. However, you get DLSS 4 with Multi-Frame Generation support to push those framerates to triple digits.

We have been testing the new DOOM game for a while. At QHD, the 5060 Ti holds its ground pretty well. Read on to find out detailed performance benchmarks.

How does DOOM: The Dark Ages perform on the Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti?

At native 1440p, DOOM: The Dark Ages looks visually impressive (Image via Bethesda)

We tested DOOM: The Dark Ages on the Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB variant exclusively at 1440p. The card can pull off very impressive framerates at this resolution. Given the extra crispness and clarity over FHD, we recommend gamers stick to QHD.

That said, the VRAM usage of The Dark Ages consistently stayed around the 10 GB mark, which worries us about the $379 8 GB variant of the 5060 Ti. To compensate for the extra VRAM, textures will get offloaded to main memory, slowing down the game significantly. We haven't tested the exact FPS drop yet. However, given past trends, dropping to 1080p might be the only option for those on the cheaper GPU.

With DLSS, you get 200+ FPS on the RTX 5060 Ti in DOOM: The Dark Ages (Image via Bethesda)

With Multi-Frame Generation turned on, you get over 200 FPS at 1440p, which is impressive for a mid-tier card. Despite the theoretical limitations of relying on AI-generated frames and the drop in image quality, the game looks pretty sharp. If you don't know what to look for, native and upscaled picture quality is nearly indistinguishable.

DLSS has come a long way — with Transformer-based upscaling instead of traditional Convolutional Neural Networks, the tech has taken a massive jump.

Here's the detailed performance benchmarks on the RTX 5060 Ti:

DOOM: The Dark Ages settings combination Performance (FPS) at UHD 0.1% low 1% low Average FPS % Uplift from Native Avg Ultra Nightmare @ native resolution 57 63 71 – Ultra Nightmare w/ DLAA 39 43 52 -26.8% Ultra Nightmare w/ DLSS 4 Quality 62 65 74 +4.2% Ultra Nightmare w/ DLSS 4 Performance 88 91 108 +52.1% Ultra Nightmare w/ DLSS 4 Performance + Frame Generation 2x 58 60 136 +91.5% Ultra Nightmare w/ DLSS 4 Performance + Frame Generation 3x 38 63 179 +151.7% Ultra Nightmare w/ DLSS 4 Quality + Frame Generation 4x 56 58 211 +197.2% Ultra Nightmare w/ DLSS 4 Performance + Frame Generation 4x 61 63 218 +207.9% Ultra Nightmare w/ DLAA + Frame Generation 4x 37 38 146 +105.6% System hardware: AMD Ryzen 9 9900X + RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB + 32 GB DDR5-600, Resolution: 2560 x 1440

We waffled around for performance without reducing the resolution or the image quality settings. The Ultra Nightmare settings with DLAA and Frame Generation set to 2x is the best for a casual gaming experience. This ensures the image quality remains untouched (it looks better than native thanks to DLAA) while maintaining a 100+ FPS experience.

While you get close to 150 FPS with Multi-frame Generation set to 4x, there's some added latency that you can tell while playing on a high refresh-rate monitor. My Gigabyte M27Q panel does up to 144 Hz, which is where I felt some sluggishness during intense combat. This makes 2x a decent middle ground.

Overall, the RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB performed beyond our expectations in DOOM: The Dark Ages. You can get a decent experience at native QHD as well, if 70 FPS is enough, that is. Add to that, DLSS scales the game up to 210 FPS, which is plenty for any player.

At the mid-range, the new Transformer + Multi-frame Generation stack pays off. In a way, Nvidia has democratized flagship-grade performance, bringing it to those on a budget, albeit at the cost of relying on software tricks instead of hardware improvements.

