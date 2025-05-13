How to unlock Ancestral Forge Wraithstone in Doom The Dark Ages

The Ancestral Forge Wraithstone is one of the rarest resources in Doom The Dark Ages. The stone helps you obtain new weapons or upgrade existing ones at the Sentinel Shrine. During the Ancestral Forge mission, this stone is essential to get the 'Eat This' super shotgun, an ideal weapon for taking down some of the game's toughest late-stage bosses. However, finding the stone can be quite challenging as there are some objectives you must fulfil.
This article guides you on unlocking Ancestral Forge Wraithstone in Doom The Dark Ages.
How to get Ancestral Forge Wraithstone in Doom The Dark Ages
After you start Chapter 9, “Ancestral Forge,” go straight until you notice the Sentinel Shrine. From there, take the right path, collecting the five resources on your way from the ground. Eventually, you will come to an area with two glowing wolf statues, as shown in the image below. The Ancestral Forge Wraithstone is placed on a throne positioned between these statues.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
However, it will initially be locked, preventing you from accessing the stone. To unlock the Ancestral Forge Wraithsone, you must destroy three small, orange-glowing wolf statues. The first one can be found beside the stone area, right above another wolf statue, as showcased in the image below. Break it using the weapon Shield Saw.
Read more: 5 reasons to play Doom Eternal in 2025
Once you have done that, return to Sentinel Shrine, where you took the right path. Follow the yellow marker, which will lead you to this area as marked in the image below. In front of you will be another wolf statue. However, you won’t be able to break this one instantly, as it will be locked and require you to kill a few demons that spawn in the area.
Also read: 7 things you should know before starting Doom The Dark Ages
After clearing them all, you will be able to break the statue. To get the third statue, you must obtain a Secret Key located within this area, as shown in the image below. When you reach this area, look for a blocked gate. Use your Shield to break that, and you will get a Secret key. Once you have it, return to the starting area where you first spawned at the beginning of the mission.
There you will see a secret door that can now be unlocked. Inside that area, you will find the last wolf statue to break. After destroying all three statues, return to the Ancestral Forge Wraithstone area and simply interact with the stone to obtain it.
Check out the links below for more Doom The Dark Ages guides and news:
- Will The Dark Ages be available on Xbox Game Pass?
- Is The Dark Ages Premium Edition worth buying?
- When does Doom the Dark Ages take place?
- Doom: The Dark Ages preview — Get ready to rip and tear like never before
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.