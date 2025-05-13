How to unlock Ancestral Forge Wraithstone in Doom The Dark Ages

The Ancestral Forge Wraithstone is one of the rarest resources in Doom The Dark Ages. The stone helps you obtain new weapons or upgrade existing ones at the Sentinel Shrine. During the Ancestral Forge mission, this stone is essential to get the 'Eat This' super shotgun, an ideal weapon for taking down some of the game's toughest late-stage bosses. However, finding the stone can be quite challenging as there are some objectives you must fulfil.

This article guides you on unlocking Ancestral Forge Wraithstone in Doom The Dark Ages.

How to get Ancestral Forge Wraithstone in Doom The Dark Ages

After you start Chapter 9, “Ancestral Forge,” go straight until you notice the Sentinel Shrine. From there, take the right path, collecting the five resources on your way from the ground. Eventually, you will come to an area with two glowing wolf statues, as shown in the image below. The Ancestral Forge Wraithstone is placed on a throne positioned between these statues.

A still of Ancestral Forge Wraithstone along with the two wolf statues (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

However, it will initially be locked, preventing you from accessing the stone. To unlock the Ancestral Forge Wraithsone, you must destroy three small, orange-glowing wolf statues. The first one can be found beside the stone area, right above another wolf statue, as showcased in the image below. Break it using the weapon Shield Saw.

The first wolf statue next to the Ancestral Forge Wraithstone area (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

Once you have done that, return to Sentinel Shrine, where you took the right path. Follow the yellow marker, which will lead you to this area as marked in the image below. In front of you will be another wolf statue. However, you won’t be able to break this one instantly, as it will be locked and require you to kill a few demons that spawn in the area.

Reach the marked location to break the wolf statue (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

After clearing them all, you will be able to break the statue. To get the third statue, you must obtain a Secret Key located within this area, as shown in the image below. When you reach this area, look for a blocked gate. Use your Shield to break that, and you will get a Secret key. Once you have it, return to the starting area where you first spawned at the beginning of the mission.

Direction showing the area of Secret Key (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

There you will see a secret door that can now be unlocked. Inside that area, you will find the last wolf statue to break. After destroying all three statues, return to the Ancestral Forge Wraithstone area and simply interact with the stone to obtain it.

