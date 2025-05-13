Doom The Dark Ages 'Holy City of Aratum' mission walkthrough (Chapter 5)

Doom The Dark Ages 'Holy City of Aratum' finds the Slayer in the Aviary after having taken down the Vagary Champion in Sentinel Barracks of Chapter 4. In this aviary, the Doomslayer finds a suitable pet in the Cyber Dragon, which enables a vastly unique combat and traversal mechanic. This chapter also serves as a tutorial for the Cyber Dragon and takes the Doomslayer to the Holy City of Aratum, where he must defend the city and get to the Heart of Argent.

Primary objectives of Chapter 5 - Doom The Dark Ages 'Holy City of Aratum'

Let's go over all the primary objectives of Chapter 5 in The Dark Ages:

Fly through the Dragon's Den

Perform Perfect Dodges

Destroy Tanks

Destroy the Hell Carriers

Fly to the Heart Chamber

Clear the Heart Chamber

A majority of Chapter 5 takes place with the Doomslayer atop the Cyber Dragon, with connecting sections where he goes down on foot to fulfill some of the primary objectives. However, the Cyber Drago,n being a flying unit, makes it easy for players to traverse around and reach the objectives.

1) Fly through the Dragon's Den

As soon as the playable sequence starts, use directional keys to move the Cyber Dragon around. Since this initial section is an introductory sequence, keep an eye out for the hints that pop up on the right-hand side of the screen with appropriate controls that will help you make the most of your flying pet.

Make your way through the caves with Dragon Boost, Ascend, Descend, and Autocannon controls. After you reach an energy wall with a Titan demon guarding it, get close to access assault mode and receive your next primary objective en route to the Holy City of Aratum.

Tutorial for Cyber Dragon before reaching the Holy City of Aratum (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

2) Perform Perfect Dodges

This small section takes you through a tutorial of the Assault mode, where pressing and holding the respective keybind allows you to lock onto a target and then use the directional keybinds to dodge. Dodging Hell Surge attacks will empower your autocannon, making it capable of destroying powerful foes.

3) Destroy Tanks

In this next section, you will find the second part of the dodging tutorial, where Perfect Dodge will empower the autocannon with plasma rounds that can take out the targets with shields. Perform these dodges in Assault mode to destroy all five of the tanks here.

After taking them out, the next section will introduce Autocannon boost, where using the Dragon boost while shooting your autocannon will increase the latter's firing rate. This neat feature allows Doomslayer atop the Cyber Dragon to chase and gun down Hell Ships that drop gold when destroyed.

Finally, the last section of this tutorial guides you through landing zones and how you can land Cyber Dragon at specific spots and get back on your feet. After getting down, head towards the objective marker and look to the left to break the metal chain here and open the large gate to allow Cyber Dragon to pass through.

Following this, a dramatic cutscene plays, which takes us to the next primary objective in the Holy City of Aratum.

Take down 4 Hell Carriers in the Holy City of Aratum (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

4) Destroy the Hell Carriers

After reaching the flying City of Aratum atop the cybernetically enhanced dragon, Doomslayer will be tasked to take down four Hell Carriers hovering in the skies. These Hell Carriers must be destroyed in two stages. The outer defenses and inner power source need to be taken down separately.

Choose a target of your liking in any order and go close to the Hell Carrier to take out its assault batteries and primary cannons. Use the Assault mode to dodge, empower your autocannon, and then break shields and eventually the turrets in these ships. Once all the outer cannons are taken down, a Landing Zone will emerge, allowing Doomslayer to get inside the Carrier.

As soon as you land on a Hell Carrier, be prepared to crush through hordes of Demons on your path to reach the core of these ships. The layout of the ships is quite simple, and you can refer to your map and the objective marker to reach your target. However, do note that there will be some secrets to be found atop these Hell Carriers.

The core of Hell Carriers (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Before reaching the core of the Hell Carriers, you might face some demons. After taking them down, you must break the core with your shield, following which, an explosion will eject you from the destroyed ship and down onto your Cyber Dragon with a nice view of the Holy City of Aratum.

Follow this entire process for another time in the skies of the Holy City of Aratum, to take down a total of two Hell Carriers. Following this, fly towards to next distant target. Upon reaching the objective marker, you will find a giant alien flower-like creature with an eye in the middle that shoots at you. Destroy this eye in Assault mode and get inside to track a Hell Ship and eventually get underneath the flying city, where you will find the third Hell Carrier.

A flower-headed demon blocking the path in the Holy City of Aratum (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Follow the above steps to take out its outer defenses atop your dragon pet and then land and make your way to the core of the Carrier. En route, you will find a new weapon called the Plasma Cycler. This new plasma weapon will allow you to quickly overload and take down plasma shields with a bang. After destroying the core and jumping back down to your dragon, head towards the objective marker to enter a metallic tunnel that takes you above the city once more.

Do note that before you take down the last Hell Carrier, an optional section will be close by. You can easily locate this section from the Titan Demon standing atop a giant structure, which shoots at you. Take it down to land and face a horde of demons. Among them, there will be one Pinky and its Rider that will grant you a maximum health upgrade once you defeat it in the Holy City of Aratum. Complete this encounter and get back up on your dragon to soar the skies again.

Optional encounter in the Holy City of Aratum (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

As you head towards the objective, another flower-headed creature will guard the last Hell Carrier that you must take down. Once you do, the last Hell Carrier will be available for you to take down in the routine procedure. Destroy outer batteries, land on the zone, head to the core, and destroy along with all the hellspawns that try to cross your path. This will take you to your next primary objective in Doom The Dark Ages 'Holy City of Aratum.'

Flying to the Heart Chamber in the Holy City of Aratum (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

5) Fly to the Heart Chamber

After taking down all Hell Carriers in the Holy City of Aratum, fly swiftly across the skies of Aratum and head toward the objective marker to reach the Heart Chamber. After heading up across the long flight of stairs, you will find a small stronghold that houses the Heart of Argent. After reaching its landing zone, say goodbye to your Cyber Dragon and head down to accomplish your next primary objective.

Clear the Heart Chamber to end the chapter (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

6) Clear the Heart Chamber

This area will feature a massive horde of demons that will try to take you down. Destroy every single demon in your sight in a long encounter to finally complete this simple objective and get the last marker close to the building gate of the stronghold. Head towards it to find your final cutscene of Chapter 5 - Doom The Dark Ages 'Holy City of Aratum'.

