Best graphics settings for Doom The Dark Ages on PS5 and PS5 Pro

Doom The Dark Ages is set to launch on May 15, 2025, on platforms like Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The shooter serves as a prequel to Doom Eternal and Doom (2016). While it is on the demanding side, the PS5's high-end components should be able to handle it smoothly even at higher settings.
This article lists the best settings for the new Doom title on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro.
Best Doom The Dark Ages graphics settings for PS5
Doom The Dark Ages looks amazing on the PlayStation 5. The console's graphical prowess allows for smooth gameplay even with a wide 90-degree FOV and with parameters like Depth of Field turned on.
While its effect is minimal, we've abstained from using Chromatic Aberration to save some room for performance. We've enabled Motion Blur as well, but we've limited it to Medium mode so that it doesn't end up being too heavy on performance.
Here are the best settings for the game on the PS5:
Video
- Field of View: 90
- Chromatic Aberration: Off
- Depth of Field: On
- Sharpening: 1.50
Display Calibration
- HDR Calibration: As per preference (Works only if you have an HDR display)
Motion Blur
- Motion Blur: On
- Motion Blur Amount: Medium
Accessibility
- Colorblind Rendering Mode: Off
- Intensity: 75% (Greyed out)
Also read: Best The Dark Ages graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti
Best Doom The Dark Ages graphics settings for PS5 Pro
The PS5 Pro is a significantly more powerful console and packs a lot more juice in terms of memory and rendering power. Thus, we've enabled a wider 120-degree Field of View, enabling a more immersive experience.
Chromatic Aberration and Depth of Field have also been turned on, as these settings improve the game's visuals and make it a lot more immersive. Motion Blur has been set to High as well, allowing for a realistic experience.
Here are the best settings for the game on the PS5 Pro:
Video
- Field of View: 120
- Chromatic Aberration: On
- Depth of Field: On
- Sharpening: 1.50
Display Calibration
- HDR Calibration: As per preference (Works only if you have an HDR display)
Motion Blur
- Motion Blur: On
- Motion Blur Amount: High
Accessibility
- Colorblind Rendering Mode: Off
- Intensity: 75% (Greyed out)
There isn't much you can change on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro in terms of graphics quality or resolution, but you can modify parameters that affect performance. With the settings listed above, you can expect stable framerates and performance on your console.
Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:
- Do you need to play Doom Eternal before Doom The Dark Ages?
- Is Doom The Dark Ages coming to PS4 and Xbox One?