  • home icon
  • Gaming Tech
  • Best Doom The Dark Ages graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti

Best Doom The Dark Ages graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti

By Adith Pramod
Modified May 13, 2025 03:15 GMT
The best DOOM The Dark Ages graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti (Image via Bethesda Softworks)
Doom The Dark Ages, Nvidia RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Doom The Dark Ages is officially set to release on May 15, 2025, on multiple platforms like Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X/S. The title is the latest installment in the legendary Doom franchise, with the previous game released almost five years ago.

Ad

Judging by the system requirements of The Dark Ages, the game is slightly demanding. The RTX 3080 is the dev-suggested GPU for recommended gameplay, which is High graphics at 1440p resolution. This shouldn't be a problem for those who own the new RTX 5070 or the RTX 5070 Ti.

The Dark Ages should easily run at higher resolutions, even without any tweaking. However, we always recommend you make a few modifications in the settings to get the best performance and highest visual quality.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In this article, we'll look into the best settings for The Dark Ages on the RTX 5070 and the RTX 5070 Ti.

Note: The following settings are for a PC that meets at least the recommended system requirements, particularly one that features the RTX 5070 GPU.

Best settings for DOOM The Dark Ages on the RTX 5070

The RTX 5070 is the right card to run Doom The Dark Ages at 1440p (Image via Bethesda Softworks)
The RTX 5070 is the right card to run Doom The Dark Ages at 1440p (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Doom The Dark Ages looks absolutely stunning on the RTX 5070, whose 12GB GDDR7 VRAM allows for easy rendering of higher resolutions and graphics settings. We've enabled a mix of High and Ultra Nightmare graphics settings at the 1440p resolution. This helps with higher quality visuals and immersive graphics.

Ad

We've also used Nvidia DLSS and set it to Quality mode, which helps you get better visual quality and gives you a slight performance improvement. We recommend you refrain from turning on VSync or Motion Blur, as it may negatively affect performance.

Here are the best settings for the game on the RTX 5070:

Display

  • Window Mode: Fullscreen
  • Monitor: Default
  • Aspect Ratio: 16:9
  • Resolution: 2560 x 1440
  • Refresh Rate: 180
  • Vertical Sync: Off
  • Present From Compute: On
  • Resolution Scaling Mode: Off
  • Resolution Scale: 1.00 (Greyed out)
  • Resolution Scaling Target: 60 (Greyed out)
  • Performance Metrics: Off
Ad

Video

  • Field of View: 120
  • Chromatic Aberration: Off
  • Depth of Field: Off
  • Sharpening: 2.00
  • Film Grain: 0.00
  • Upscaler: DLSS
  • DLSS Super Resolution: Quality
  • DLSS Sharpness: 0%
  • DLSS Frame Generation: Off
  • FSR: Greyed out
  • FSR Sharpness: Greyed out
  • FSR Frame Generation: Greyed out
  • XeSS: Greyed out
  • NVIDIA Reflex Mode: Off

Display Calibration

  • Enable HDR: Off
  • Gamma: As per preference

Motion Blur

  • Motion Blur: Off
  • Motion Blur Amount: High (Greyed out)
  • Motion Blur Quality: Ultra Nightmare (Greyed out)

Advanced

  • Overall Quality Slider: Custom
  • Texture Pool Size: 40%
  • Shadow Quality: High
  • Reflections Quality: High
  • Lights Quality: Ultra Nightmare
  • Particles Quality: Ultra Nightmare
  • Decal Quality: Ultra Nightmare
  • Water Quality: Ultra Nightmare
  • Volumetrics Quality: Ultra Nightmare
  • Texture Filtering Quality: Ultra Nightmare
  • Geometric Quality: High
  • Shading Quality: Ultra Nightmare
  • Directional Occlusion: Ultra Nightmare
Ad

Accessibility

  • Colorblind Rendering Mode: Off

Also read: 7 things you should know before starting Doom The Dark Ages

Best settings for Doom The Dark Ages on the RTX 5070 Ti

The RTX 5070 Ti easily runs Doom The Dark Ages at some of its best settings (Image via Bethesda Softworks)
The RTX 5070 Ti easily runs Doom The Dark Ages at some of its best settings (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The RTX 5070 Ti comes with higher VRAM, featuring 16 GB GDDR7 memory. This gives us more room for higher graphics settings. Here, we've enabled 1440p resolution with Ultra Nightmare graphics settings. Thus, the visuals look super realistic and immersive. Nvidia DLSS has also been turned on and set to Quality mode.

Ad

Here are the best settings for the game on the RTX 5070 Ti:

Display

  • Window Mode: Fullscreen
  • Monitor: Default
  • Aspect Ratio: 16:9
  • Resolution: 2560 x 1440
  • Refresh Rate: 180
  • Vertical Sync: Off
  • Present From Compute: On
  • Resolution Scaling Mode: Off
  • Resolution Scale: 1.00 (Greyed out)
  • Resolution Scaling Target: 60 (Greyed out)
  • Performance Metrics: Off

Video

  • Field of View: 120
  • Chromatic Aberration: Off
  • Depth of Field: Off
  • Sharpening: 2.00
  • Film Grain: 0.00
  • Upscaler: DLSS
  • DLSS Super Resolution: Quality
  • DLSS Sharpness: 0%
  • DLSS Frame Generation: Off
  • FSR: Greyed out
  • FSR Sharpness: Greyed out
  • FSR Frame Generation: Greyed out
  • XeSS: Greyed out
  • NVIDIA Reflex Mode: Off
Ad

Display Calibration

  • Enable HDR: Off
  • Gamma: As per preference

Motion Blur

  • Motion Blur: Off
  • Motion Blur Amount: High (Greyed out)
  • Motion Blur Quality: Ultra Nightmare (Greyed out)

Advanced

  • Overall Quality Slider: Custom
  • Texture Pool Size: 40%
  • Shadow Quality: Ultra Nightmare
  • Reflections Quality: Ultra Nightmare
  • Lights Quality: Ultra Nightmare
  • Particles Quality: Ultra Nightmare
  • Decal Quality: Ultra Nightmare
  • Water Quality: Ultra Nightmare
  • Volumetrics Quality: Ultra Nightmare
  • Texture Filtering Quality: Ultra Nightmare
  • Geometric Quality: Ultra Nightmare
  • Shading Quality: Ultra Nightmare
  • Directional Occlusion: Ultra Nightmare

Accessibility

  • Colorblind Rendering Mode: Off
Ad

Check out similar articles on Sportskeeda:

About the author
Adith Pramod

Adith Pramod

Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.
He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications