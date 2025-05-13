Best Doom The Dark Ages graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti

Doom The Dark Ages is officially set to release on May 15, 2025, on multiple platforms like Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X/S. The title is the latest installment in the legendary Doom franchise, with the previous game released almost five years ago.

Judging by the system requirements of The Dark Ages, the game is slightly demanding. The RTX 3080 is the dev-suggested GPU for recommended gameplay, which is High graphics at 1440p resolution. This shouldn't be a problem for those who own the new RTX 5070 or the RTX 5070 Ti.

The Dark Ages should easily run at higher resolutions, even without any tweaking. However, we always recommend you make a few modifications in the settings to get the best performance and highest visual quality.

In this article, we'll look into the best settings for The Dark Ages on the RTX 5070 and the RTX 5070 Ti.

Note: The following settings are for a PC that meets at least the recommended system requirements, particularly one that features the RTX 5070 GPU.

Best settings for DOOM The Dark Ages on the RTX 5070

The RTX 5070 is the right card to run Doom The Dark Ages at 1440p (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Doom The Dark Ages looks absolutely stunning on the RTX 5070, whose 12GB GDDR7 VRAM allows for easy rendering of higher resolutions and graphics settings. We've enabled a mix of High and Ultra Nightmare graphics settings at the 1440p resolution. This helps with higher quality visuals and immersive graphics.

We've also used Nvidia DLSS and set it to Quality mode, which helps you get better visual quality and gives you a slight performance improvement. We recommend you refrain from turning on VSync or Motion Blur, as it may negatively affect performance.

Here are the best settings for the game on the RTX 5070:

Display

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Monitor: Default

Default Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Refresh Rate: 180

180 Vertical Sync: Off

Off Present From Compute: On

On Resolution Scaling Mode: Off

Off Resolution Scale: 1.00 (Greyed out)

1.00 (Greyed out) Resolution Scaling Target: 60 (Greyed out)

60 (Greyed out) Performance Metrics: Off

Video

Field of View: 120

120 Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Depth of Field: Off

Off Sharpening: 2.00

2.00 Film Grain: 0.00

0.00 Upscaler: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Super Resolution: Quality

Quality DLSS Sharpness: 0%

0% DLSS Frame Generation: Off

Off FSR: Greyed out

Greyed out FSR Sharpness: Greyed out

Greyed out FSR Frame Generation: Greyed out

Greyed out XeSS: Greyed out

Greyed out NVIDIA Reflex Mode: Off

Display Calibration

Enable HDR: Off

Off Gamma: As per preference

Motion Blur

Motion Blur: Off

Off Motion Blur Amount: High (Greyed out)

High (Greyed out) Motion Blur Quality: Ultra Nightmare (Greyed out)

Advanced

Overall Quality Slider: Custom

Custom Texture Pool Size: 40%

40% Shadow Quality: High

High Reflections Quality: High

High Lights Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Particles Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Decal Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Water Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Volumetrics Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Texture Filtering Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Geometric Quality: High

High Shading Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Directional Occlusion: Ultra Nightmare

Accessibility

Colorblind Rendering Mode: Off

Accessibility

Best settings for Doom The Dark Ages on the RTX 5070 Ti

The RTX 5070 Ti easily runs Doom The Dark Ages at some of its best settings (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The RTX 5070 Ti comes with higher VRAM, featuring 16 GB GDDR7 memory. This gives us more room for higher graphics settings. Here, we've enabled 1440p resolution with Ultra Nightmare graphics settings. Thus, the visuals look super realistic and immersive. Nvidia DLSS has also been turned on and set to Quality mode.

Here are the best settings for the game on the RTX 5070 Ti:

Display

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Monitor: Default

Default Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Refresh Rate: 180

180 Vertical Sync: Off

Off Present From Compute: On

On Resolution Scaling Mode: Off

Off Resolution Scale: 1.00 (Greyed out)

1.00 (Greyed out) Resolution Scaling Target: 60 (Greyed out)

60 (Greyed out) Performance Metrics: Off

Video

Field of View: 120

120 Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Depth of Field: Off

Off Sharpening: 2.00

2.00 Film Grain: 0.00

0.00 Upscaler: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Super Resolution: Quality

Quality DLSS Sharpness: 0%

0% DLSS Frame Generation: Off

Off FSR: Greyed out

Greyed out FSR Sharpness: Greyed out

Greyed out FSR Frame Generation: Greyed out

Greyed out XeSS: Greyed out

Greyed out NVIDIA Reflex Mode: Off

Display Calibration

Enable HDR: Off

Off Gamma: As per preference

Motion Blur

Motion Blur: Off

Off Motion Blur Amount: High (Greyed out)

High (Greyed out) Motion Blur Quality: Ultra Nightmare (Greyed out)

Advanced

Overall Quality Slider: Custom

Custom Texture Pool Size: 40%

40% Shadow Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Reflections Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Lights Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Particles Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Decal Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Water Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Volumetrics Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Texture Filtering Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Geometric Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Shading Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Directional Occlusion: Ultra Nightmare

Accessibility

Colorblind Rendering Mode: Off

