Meet Finishing Move, the soundtrack composer for Doom The Dark Ages

Doom The Dark Ages' early access is live now, to the delight of fans worldwide. This prequel to the modern Doom trilogy takes the player to a techno-medieval world filled with demons. The high-energy soundtrack enhances the action, perfectly complementing the game's dark and violent tone.

For those who don't know, Mick Gordon, the composer behind Doom (2016) and Doom Eternal, is no longer involved with the franchise. The musical reins have since been handed over to Finishing Move.

Finishing Move: The music production team behind Doom The Dark Ages

Finishing Move is a music production team that was formed in 2012 by Brian Trifon and Brian Lee White. The company's website also lists Jay Wiltzen and Alex Klingle as composers and sound designers.

With decades of experience, Finishing Move has composed soundtracks for several acclaimed video games, including:

Borderlands 3

Halo: Combat Evolved

Halo: The Masterchief Collection

Star Wars Hunters

The Callisto Protocol

Spectre Divide

Grounded

Microsoft Flight Simulator

The group's ability to blend electronic, classical, and industrial sounds has earned them numerous accolades over the years, including Best Original Instrumental for Halo 2 Anniversary at the 2015 Game Audio Network Guild (G.A.N.G.) Awards.

Finishing Move's dynamic compositions bring a new energy to Doom The Dark Ages, ensuring that the game's music remains as iconic and impactful as in previous installments.

Mick Gordon's statement after parting ways with the Doom franchise

Mick Gordon is known for crafting some of the most memorable soundtracks in the Doom franchise. His absence from The Dark Ages stems from a dispute during the development of Doom Eternal.

According to Gordon, the conflict centered around the game’s official soundtrack release. He stated that he was not under contract to produce the OST at the time it was publicly announced.

Gordon claimed he received the contract very late, which forced him to complete 12 tracks under a tight deadline. He also alleged that the lead audio designer at id Software assembled the final OST using a mix of his music and in-game audio, without giving him the chance to review or approve the final product.

Gordon made many other claims, which you can read about here.

As a result of the fallout, Gordon decided to part ways with the Doom franchise and is not involved in The Dark Ages.

While his legacy continues to resonate with fans, Finishing Move has stepped up to the challenge, delivering a soundtrack that captures the raw intensity and energy fans expect from the franchise.

