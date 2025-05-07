All Doom games, ranked

The names Doom and Doomguy have been around in the minds of gamers for over three decades. The first Doom game is one of the first FPS games that gamers could experience, ushering in a new era of shooters that would continue to dominate the market for the next few decades.

Ad

That said, with 10+ Doom games being released so far, including a phenomenal reboot series, many wonder which ones are still worth their time.

After having a look at most of the games to better understand how the series has evolved so far and will further evolve with the upcoming release of Doom: The Dark Ages, here are all the Doom games, ranked from worst to best.

Note: This list is subjective, and the ranking reflects the author’s opinions.

Ad

Trending

Every Doom game ranked from worst to best

12) Mighty Doom

Ad

Release Date : March 2023

: March 2023 Platforms: iOS/Android

Most players who experienced Mighty Doom on their iOS and Android smartphones consider this game to be an abomination that should never have been made.

This smartphone game is a top-down roguelike shooter where you must progress through various levels as you collect upgrades along the way. Fans disliked this game since it deviated too far from the aesthetic and gameplay of the mainline Doom games. A colorful Doomguy with cartoonish graphics is not what the fans wanted. Moreover, the pay-to-win microtransactions drew the ire of fans.

Ad

Unfortunately, the negative reception that this game received ultimately led it to be removed from the Play Store and the App Store after the developing studio Alpha Dog Studios was shut down.

Also read - Mighty DOOM review: Fleeting fun amidst hellfire of tedium

11) Doom VFR

Ad

Release Date : December 2017

: December 2017 Platform: PS4, Windows (VR)

VR games are still a niche in the gaming community, due to a lack of quality games and expensive VR headsets. While VR games like Half Life: Alyx and Batman: Arkham Shadows were positively received, the same cannot be said for Doom VFR.

This game is set during the same timeline as Doom (2016). You play as a cybernetic soldier who wakes up in the UAC facility on Mars. While the gameplay and graphics are reminiscent of its console counterpart, the teleporting movement mechanic and poor controls make this game tough to recommend unless you are a die-hard fan of this series.

Ad

Also read - Doom: The Dark Ages preview — Get ready to rip and tear like never before

10) Doom Resurrection

Doom Resurrection is a decent mobile game (Image via YouTube/Longplay Express || Bethesda Softworks)

Release Date : June 2009

: June 2009 Platforms: iOS

Ad

Doom Resurrections is a prequel to the divisive Doom 3 and its DLC, Resurrection of Evil. Here, you don the role of the last surviving marine in the EnPro facility. You must mow down all demons in your way as you escape from this facility through eight different levels.

This game retains the same slow-paced gameplay of Doom 3, with more focus on horror than all-out carnage. Moreover, with poor controls that rely a lot on your iPhone’s gyroscope, this game would’ve been great if not for its shabby controls and undercooked gameplay.

Ad

Also read - DOOM: The Dark Ages PC system requirements revealed

9) Doom RPG

Doom RPG is severely underrated (Image via YouTube/ pagb666 || Bethesda Softworks)

Release Date : September 2005

: September 2005 Platform: Java

Ad

People were caught off guard when the Doom RPG was first launched on Java phones in 2005. While players were skeptical to try it out initially, no one expected the game to be a decent title that eschews the fast-paced FPS mayhem for a more strategic turn-based combat. This game retains the first-person viewpoint of the original Doom games, changing only the combat.

Moreover, there is more focus on the game’s story and exploration, which involves talking with scientists to progress. The game was well received during its time for adding tactical yet fun turn-based combat, along with retaining the game’s dark and gritty atmosphere. Its success led to the creation io the Wolfenstein RPG and the next game on this list.

Ad

8) Doom II RPG

Doom II RPG improves everything from its prequel (Image via YouTube/pagb666 || Bethesda Softworks)

Release Date : November 2009

: November 2009 Platform: Java, Blackberry, Windows Mobile, iOS

Ad

Following the success of the previous entry on this list, Doom II RPG doubles down on everything that made the Doom RPG fairly successful, along with making it funnier than before. While hardcore fans of the series might be put off by its corny yet humorous dialogue, the gritty atmosphere and the bloody gibs of demons and zombies made this game better than its sequel in every segment.

7) Final Doom

Final Doom is now available as a part of Doom II (Image via YouTube/FP Media || Bethesda Softworks)

Release Date : June 1996

: June 1996 Platform: MS-DOS, PSX

Ad

Final Doom is a collecton of two 32-level episodes titled TNT: Evilution and The Plutomia Experiment. Released after Doom II, the graphics remain the same, with the levels being bigger and creepier. The creepiness of the game was further heightened by the ambient soundtrack of the title that deviates from the hard rock and heavy metal OSTs of the first two games.

Overall, the gameplay retains the fast-paced gunplay of the first two games, adding a more sadistic and ambient atmosphere. It’s good to know that Final Doom is now available as a part of Doom II on Steam.

Ad

Also read - When does Doom the Dark Ages take place?

6) Doom 64

Ad

Release Date : April 1997

: April 1997 Platform: N64, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Windows

The Nintendo 64 was the primary competitor of the PSX back in the late 90s. With Final Doom being available on the latter, Doom 64 was released for this Nintendo console following the success of other successful N64 FPS games like Goldeneye 64 and Perfect Dark.

While Doom 64 retains the fast-paced gameplay, the levels are more inspired by the creepy and haunting atmosphere of Final Doom. If you wish to play a retro shooter, this game is now available for most modern consoles and Windows. As such, be prepared to play one of the more bone-chilling Doom games on this list.

Ad

5) Doom 3

Ad

Release Date : August 2004

: August 2004 Platform: Windows, macOS, Linux, Xbox, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3, PS4, Switch

After the success of Doom 64, id Tech decided to double down on its unsettling atmosphere and create Doom 3, one of the most divisive games on this list. While it’s a mainline game, its gameplay and setting deviate a lot from the first two titles, featuring a more deliberately slower-paced gameplay, with a heightened emphasis on horror.

Ad

In this game, the Doom Guy doesn’t rip and tear through hordes of demons. Instead, you must play through various dark levels where the flashlight is your best friend. This game also has some survival elements to it, since ammo is more scarce and you must manage your resources accordingly.

Upon release, this game divided fans of the series. While some enjoyed the spooky atmosphere and slow gameplay, many were disappointed by it. Nonetheless, it still remains a great Doom game we highly recommend you try.

Ad

4) Doom

Doom is a fun FPS game even three decades later (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Release Date : December 1993

: December 1993 Platform: MS-DOS, Windows, GBA, Xbox, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS, PS2, PS3, PS4, PS5, Switch, Android, iOS

Ad

The original Doom from 1993 still holds up as one of the most fun and engaging FPS games even now. While the graphics haven't aged very well, the satisfaction you gain from blasting demons and seeing them exploding in chunks of flesh and blood is still unmatched.

This game and Wolfenstein 3D single-handedly started the FPS revolution that hooked gamers of all ages for decades to come. Moreover, you can play this game on almost every device imaginable, allowing you to have fun on all platforms.

Ad

Also read - All Doom games in chronological order

3) Doom II: Hell on Earth

The Doom II soundtrack still kicks ass (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Release Date : October 1994

: October 1994 Platform: MS-DOS, Windows, GBA, Xbox, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS, PS2, PS3, PS4, PS5, Switch, Android, iOS

Ad

After the phenomenal success of Doom, Doom II was a step in the right direction for the series as it improved on every aspect of its prequel. The gory demon elimination is back, featuring new guns like the iconic Super Shotgun and a horde of new enemies and bosses like the Icon of Sin.

Moreover, the multiplayer was also improved since the levels and maps were bigger than before, letting players take full advantage of their surroundings. If you wish to have mindless fun slaughtering hordes of enemies, Doom II still holds up today as an amazing game, made better by its memorable hard rock soundtrack.

Ad

2) Doom (2016)

Ad

Release Date : May 2016

: May 2016 Platform: Windows, PS4, Xbox One, Switch

When everyone thought that Doom 3 was the unfortunate nail in the coffin for this series, the series returned with a bang with a rebooted Doom made for modern gamers. While players expected more of the creepiness of Doom 3, none expected this game to go back to its roots and become the best game in the series until the release of its sequel.

Ad

This title is everything that fans wanted from a reboot. Instead of the Doomguy, we now have the more badass Doom Slayer, a one-man army with a penchant for killing demons in the goriest ways possible. Additionally, the heavy metal soundtrack by Mick Gordon makes you more pumped up to blast at any demon who comes close to you.

With amazing graphics, satisfying fast-paced gameplay, a decent story, a large assortment of bombastic weapons, and a new Gory Kill feature, this game is undoubtedly one of the best FPS games ever made.

Ad

Also read - 5 reasons why you should play Doom (2016) in 2025

1) Doom Eternal

Doom Eternal is undoubtedly the best Doom game of all time (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Release Date : March 2020

: March 2020 Platform: Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch

Ad

id Tech outdid itself with the release of Doom Eternal, the latest mainline entry just before the pandemic hit. Doom Eternal amped up the pace and the difficulty of the game, with loads of new gameplay features that make this game better than its prequel.

The levels are a lot bigger than before, emphasizing more on constant platforming with the use of a new grappling hook. Moreover, the gameplay is more nuanced, with emphasis on the tactical use of your weapons to recover ammo and armor from smaller mobs.

Ad

Enemies also have weaknesses that can be exploited with specific weapons, which leads to a scenario where you are constantly switching guns depending on the enemy you are facing. This makes the gameplay feel twice as fast and chaotic as before.

Also read - 5 reasons to play Doom Eternal in 2025

Moreover, the iconic bosses and mini-bosses are a sight to behold, with enemies like the Marauder and the Khan Maykr requiring accurate gunplay and precise movement to overcome. This game also focuses a lot on the story, where we see Earth overrun by Hell’s forces and the Doom Slayer being our only savior.

Overall, there is no question that Doom Eternal is the magnum opus of this decade-old series. Only time will tell how the upcoming Doom: The Dark Ages takes this series forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debamalya Mukherjee Debamalya is a Gaming Writer for Sportskeeda, specializing in writing news, guides, and other features about various games. He has over five years of experience and has been following the video game and esports industry since he started playing games on his mom's Nokia 3110.



He initially began his career as an academic writer before shifting to web content writing. He has worked for various tech and gaming websites, writing gaming and tech news and guides. He loves playing action-RPG games, being an expert in Souls-like and Metroidvania games.



In his free time, Debamalya also enjoys playing drums and listening to hip-hop and heavy metal music. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.