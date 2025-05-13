How to unlock Slayers Club Twitch Drop for Doom The Dark Ages

Doom The Dark Ages is finally here, and fans are more excited than ever. With brutal new weapons, intense gameplay, and jaw-dropping visuals, this entry could be one of the best Doom games yet. To add even more hype to the launch, Bethesda has announced Twitch Drops for all viewers. These exclusive drops include two incredible rewards, one of which is the highly anticipated Slayers Club skin for the Shield Saw.

On that note, here’s how to unlock the Slayers Club Shield Saw skin in Doom The Dark Ages.

Doom The Dark Ages Twitch Drops: Rewards and how to unlock

The official X account of the game revealed that players can unlock the following skins for free via Twitch Drops:

Guardian Doom Slayer skin

Slayers Club Shield Saw skin

Both items look extremely aggressive and match the gritty tone of the new game. They feature sharp armor lines and scarred textures with some shiny chrome elements as well.

Before claiming the drops, make sure you're 18 or older, as the official website will ask for it. The first step is to link the Bethesda and Twitch accounts. Here's a step-by-step guide to do so:

Go to the Bethesda website and log in.

Click your profile icon on the top right.

Select the Linked Accounts option from the drop-down menu.

option from the drop-down menu. Click the “+” icon and choose the Twitch icon.

and choose the icon. You will then be redirected to Twitch, where you simply have to click the purple Authorize button.

Once your accounts are connected, you can get the items for free if you watch any streamer playing The Dark Ages on Twitch for at least 60 minutes. Upon completion, you will get a completion notification on Twitch, and both the Guardian Doom Slayer and Slayers Club Shield Saw skins will be automatically added to your in-game inventory.

Even if you haven’t bought the game yet, you can still claim the drops. Once you purchase the game later, you will find these items in your inventory. Do note that this is a limited-time event, and the last day to claim these items is June 13, 2025, at 3 am ET.

