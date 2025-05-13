How to get Prince St Pizza Ranger Doom Slayer skin in Doom The Dark Ages

The Ranger Doom Slayer skin in Doom The Dark Ages is now up for grabs through a collaboration with Prince St Pizza. Early access for the game is live, and Bethesda has kicked off the launch with an unexpected but fun collaboration with the US-based pizzeria. Players who order a special pizza during this limited-time event will unlock a rare and exclusive skin in the game.
On that note, here’s how to get the Prince St Pizza Ranger Doom Slayer skin in Doom The Dark Ages.
How to redeem the Ranger Doom Slayer skin in Doom The Dark Ages
The Doom The Dark Ages x Prince Street Pizza collaboration was announced on X by Bethesda.
As part of the partnership, the pizzeria has launched a new item named the Hellfire Pepperoni Pizza, inspired by the game. Players who order it will get the Ranger Doom Slayer skin as well as a month's trial of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
To unlock the Ranger Doom Slayer skin and the Xbox Game Pass trial, here's what you need to do:
- Go to any Prince Street Pizza store or visit their website.
- Order the special Hellfire Pepperoni pizza.
- Once you receive the pizza, check the box, and it should have a unique code.
- Use this code to redeem the Ranger Doom Slayer skin.
- The redemption link and instructions will be included with your order.
Unfortunately, not everyone around the world can claim this skin, as Prince Street primarily operates in the USA, with one additional outlet in Toronto, Canada.
Here's a list of all the Prince St Pizza outlets:
- New York: 27 Prince Street, New York, NY 10012
- West Hollywood: 9161 Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90069
- Downtown LA: 827 E 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90013
- Studio City: 12067 Ventura Place, Studio City, CA 91604
- Venice: 326 South Lincoln Boulevard, Venice, CA 90291
- Malibu: 23401 Civic Center Way Bldg 1A, Malibu, CA 90265
- Las Vegas: 6915 S Durango Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89113
- Toronto: 472 Front Street Avenue West, Toronto, ON M5V 0W1
- Miami: 521 Lincoln Road Ste 2, Miami Beach, FL 33139
- Pasadena: 49 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105
- Costa Mesa: 1870 Harbor Boulevard Suite 104, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
- Pacific Beach: 4505 Mission Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92109
- Hollywood Slice Drive Thru: 5920 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90028
- Chicago: 939 West Randolph Street 1W, Chicago, IL 60607
- San Diego-Gaslamp: 415 Market Street, San Diego, CA 92101
The Hellfire Pepperoni pizza costs $48, and additional charges may be added if you want it to be delivered to your doorstep via Uber Eats. This is a limited-time offer, and fans can only claim it until June 15, 2025.
