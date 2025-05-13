Doom The Dark Ages crashing on PC error: Possible reasons and fixes

Doom The Dark Ages crashing on PC error is quite an annoying problem, one that sucks all the joy out of getting your hands on a title during its early access. There have been numerous reports of this issue plaguing PC users, and it definitely is a cause for concern. However, there are certain fixes you can implement to potentially bypass this problem.

In this article, we will discuss the possible reasons why this issue occurs and the fixes you can try out to easily get rid of it. Read below to know more.

Possible reasons for Doom The Dark Ages crashing on PC error

Now, the most common cause of Doom The Dark Ages crashing on PC is a faulty graphics card driver. Bethesda's latest title requires players to have the newest GPU driver installed on their computers, and not having that can often cause the game to crash automatically upon launch.

Secondly, another root cause that might cause this problem is having faulty game files. If your download got interrupted or the installation process was hindered for any reason, your game files might potentially be corrupted. It could result in unexplained crashes.

Potential fixes for Doom The Dark Ages crashing on PC error

Here are some easy fixes you can try and implement to hopefully bypass this error on your computer:

1) Update GPU drivers

Whether you have an Nvidia or AMD GPU, your first priority is to head to your manufacturer's website and locate the latest driver that they have released for your dedicated card. Proceed to install it on your computer, and ensure that you purge the old driver.

After doing so, you can try launching the game. If the problem stemmed from having outdated drivers, it would automatically get fixed, and you would be able to enjoy the game without any other hiccups.

2) Verify game files

Verifying game files for Doom: Dark Ages (Image via Valve)

If it's not an outdated GPU driver, and you've diagnosed the problem to be faulty game files, then you can try verifying the integrity of Doom's game files on the dedicated launcher to fix Doom The Dark Ages crashing on PC error.

If you've bought the game on Steam, you can follow these steps to fix any corrupted game files:

Launch Steam and log into your account. Go to your game library. Locate 'Doom: The Dark Ages'. Right-click on the game, and click on 'Properties'. Head to the 'Installed Files' tab. Here, you will find a prompt that says 'Verify the integrity of game files'. Proceed to click on this prompt.

Upon doing so, you will kickstart a process that will verify whether all your game files are in the right order, and if anything seems out of the ordinary, Steam will automatically purge the corrupted file and replace it with a new one.

That's everything that you need to know about Doom The Dark Ages crashing on PC error. For more related news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's gaming section.

