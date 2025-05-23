Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time: Cheat Engine table

Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time is a slow-paced RPG where players can switch between 14 unique jobs known as Lives and enjoy their roles in a fantasy world. This is a demanding game that requires a lot of grinding as gamers need to collect ingredients, create weapons, and cook dishes depending on the Life they choose to play.

Luckily, DrummerIX has come up with a Cheat Engine table for Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time, allowing players to cheat and boost their in-game progression. This method doesn't require any third-party plug-ins except Cheat Engine. Read on to learn more about the topic.

Cheat table in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time

The Cheat Engine table for Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time allows players to access extra details in the game, like a creative mode. Mods allow you to indirectly lower the in-game difficulty by providing extra features like infinite crafting time, free crafting, and infinite Cashnuts that can be utilized to boost the in-game progress.

It is important to note that the Cheat Engine table works by bypassing the Easy Anti-Cheat service and could be recognized as malicious software by your anti-virus software. Once installed, the Cheat Engine mods unlock a variety of cheats. Here are some that you can use in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time:

Activate Trainer

Activate Trainer 2.1: Controls the health/stamina pointer.

Controls the health/stamina pointer. Activate Trainer 2.2: Controls stamina gain/loss.

Controls stamina gain/loss. Activate Trainer 2.3: Controls health gain/loss.

Controls health gain/loss. Activate Trainer 3: Controls infinite item usage.

Controls infinite item usage. Activate Trainer 4.1: Controls Dosh/Money pointer.

Controls Dosh/Money pointer. Activate Trainer 4.2: Controls Dosh/Money gain/loss multiplier.

Controls Dosh/Money gain/loss multiplier. Activate Trainer 5.1: Controls item gain multiplier.

Controls item gain multiplier. Activate Trainer 5.2: Controls item loss multiplier.

Controls item loss multiplier. Activate Trainer 6: Controls EXP multiplier.

Controls EXP multiplier. Activate Trainer 7: Controls quest task multiplier.

Controls quest task multiplier. Activate Trainer 8.1: Controls infinite skill points/skill cost multiplier.

Controls infinite skill points/skill cost multiplier. Activate Trainer 8.2: Controls skill gain multiplier.

Controls skill gain multiplier. Activate Trainer 9: Controls the celestial gifts' gain/loss multiplier.

Controls the celestial gifts' gain/loss multiplier. Activate Trainer 10: Controls the bulletin board EXP multiplier.

Controls the bulletin board EXP multiplier. Activate Trainer 11.1: Controls infinite crafting time.

Controls infinite crafting time. Activate Trainer 11.2: Controls free crafting.

Controls free crafting. Activate Trainer 11.3: Controls crafting completion multiplier.

Controls crafting completion multiplier. Activate Trainer 12: Controls cashnuts gain/loss multiplier.

Controls cashnuts gain/loss multiplier. Activate Trainer 13: Controls the ginormous area points gain/loss multiplier.

Controls the ginormous area points gain/loss multiplier. Activate Trainer 14.1: Controls the special skill to be always full.

Controls the special skill to be always full. Activate Trainer 14.2: Controls the special skill to be always full.

Controls the special skill to be always full. Toggle Hotkeys Off/On

Hotkeys Active

Save Current Trainer Values

Load Current Trainer Values

Change Slot Config Description

Infinite Item Usage (Consumables)

Infinite Health

Make Each Hit Take Off Only 1 Health

Player cannot die

Health Gain Multiplier

Health Loss Multiplier

Enemy Health Gain Multiplier

Enemy Health Loss Multiplier

Infinite Stamina

Make Each Action Take Only 1 Stamina Point

Stamina Gain Multiplier

Stamina Loss Multiplier

Infinite Money

Money Gain Multiplier

Money Loss Multiplier

Item Gain Multiplier

Item Loss Multiplier

Infinite Items

Make Infinite Items Affect Quantity Of 1

EXP Multiplier

Quest Task Multiplier (Complete Quests Faster)

Use Original Style Quest Task Multiplier:

Disable Quest Task Multiplier for Main Quest Progression: Use this if you use the original style

Infinite Skill Points

Skill Cost Multiplier

Skill Points Gain Multiplier

Infinite Celestial Gifts

Celestial Gifts Gain Multiplier

Celestial Gifts Loss Multiplier

Bulletin Board EXP Multiplier

Infinite Crafting Time

Free Crafting: No item requirement

Infinite Cashnuts

Cashnuts Gain Multiplier

Cashnuts Loss Multiplier

Infinite Ginormisa Area Points

Ginormisa Area Points Gain Multiplier

Ginormisa Area Points Loss Multiplier

Special Skill Always Full

Crafting Completion Multiplier

Health

Stamina

Dosh/Money

Celestial Gifts

Cashnuts

When using mods like this, one should exercise caution due to the potential for unpredictable outcomes or crashes, particularly if the user is unfamiliar with such software. However, for those looking to save time and boost their in-game progress, the Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time Cheat Engine table serves as an excellent starting point.

