Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time: Cheat Engine table

Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time is a slow-paced RPG where players can switch between 14 unique jobs known as Lives and enjoy their roles in a fantasy world. This is a demanding game that requires a lot of grinding as gamers need to collect ingredients, create weapons, and cook dishes depending on the Life they choose to play.
Luckily, DrummerIX has come up with a Cheat Engine table for Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time, allowing players to cheat and boost their in-game progression. This method doesn't require any third-party plug-ins except Cheat Engine. Read on to learn more about the topic.
Cheat table in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The Cheat Engine table for Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time allows players to access extra details in the game, like a creative mode. Mods allow you to indirectly lower the in-game difficulty by providing extra features like infinite crafting time, free crafting, and infinite Cashnuts that can be utilized to boost the in-game progress.
It is important to note that the Cheat Engine table works by bypassing the Easy Anti-Cheat service and could be recognized as malicious software by your anti-virus software. Once installed, the Cheat Engine mods unlock a variety of cheats. Here are some that you can use in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time:
- Activate Trainer
- Activate Trainer 2.1: Controls the health/stamina pointer.
- Activate Trainer 2.2: Controls stamina gain/loss.
- Activate Trainer 2.3: Controls health gain/loss.
- Activate Trainer 3: Controls infinite item usage.
- Activate Trainer 4.1: Controls Dosh/Money pointer.
- Activate Trainer 4.2: Controls Dosh/Money gain/loss multiplier.
- Activate Trainer 5.1: Controls item gain multiplier.
- Activate Trainer 5.2: Controls item loss multiplier.
- Activate Trainer 6: Controls EXP multiplier.
- Activate Trainer 7: Controls quest task multiplier.
- Activate Trainer 8.1: Controls infinite skill points/skill cost multiplier.
- Activate Trainer 8.2: Controls skill gain multiplier.
- Activate Trainer 9: Controls the celestial gifts' gain/loss multiplier.
- Activate Trainer 10: Controls the bulletin board EXP multiplier.
- Activate Trainer 11.1: Controls infinite crafting time.
- Activate Trainer 11.2: Controls free crafting.
- Activate Trainer 11.3: Controls crafting completion multiplier.
- Activate Trainer 12: Controls cashnuts gain/loss multiplier.
- Activate Trainer 13: Controls the ginormous area points gain/loss multiplier.
- Activate Trainer 14.1: Controls the special skill to be always full.
- Activate Trainer 14.2: Controls the special skill to be always full.
- Toggle Hotkeys Off/On
- Hotkeys Active
- Save Current Trainer Values
- Load Current Trainer Values
- Change Slot Config Description
- Infinite Item Usage (Consumables)
- Infinite Health
- Make Each Hit Take Off Only 1 Health
- Player cannot die
- Health Gain Multiplier
- Health Loss Multiplier
- Enemy Health Gain Multiplier
- Enemy Health Loss Multiplier
- Infinite Stamina
- Make Each Action Take Only 1 Stamina Point
- Stamina Gain Multiplier
- Stamina Loss Multiplier
- Infinite Money
- Money Gain Multiplier
- Money Loss Multiplier
- Item Gain Multiplier
- Item Loss Multiplier
- Infinite Items
- Make Infinite Items Affect Quantity Of 1
- EXP Multiplier
- Quest Task Multiplier (Complete Quests Faster)
- Use Original Style Quest Task Multiplier:
- Disable Quest Task Multiplier for Main Quest Progression: Use this if you use the original style
- Infinite Skill Points
- Skill Cost Multiplier
- Skill Points Gain Multiplier
- Infinite Celestial Gifts
- Celestial Gifts Gain Multiplier
- Celestial Gifts Loss Multiplier
- Bulletin Board EXP Multiplier
- Infinite Crafting Time
- Free Crafting: No item requirement
- Infinite Cashnuts
- Cashnuts Gain Multiplier
- Cashnuts Loss Multiplier
- Infinite Ginormisa Area Points
- Ginormisa Area Points Gain Multiplier
- Ginormisa Area Points Loss Multiplier
- Special Skill Always Full
- Crafting Completion Multiplier
- Health
- Stamina
- Dosh/Money
- Celestial Gifts
- Cashnuts
Also read: Is there a multiplayer mode in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time?
When using mods like this, one should exercise caution due to the potential for unpredictable outcomes or crashes, particularly if the user is unfamiliar with such software. However, for those looking to save time and boost their in-game progress, the Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time Cheat Engine table serves as an excellent starting point.
Also read: Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time: How to potentially fix Fatal Error and Black Screen issue on PC
For more Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.