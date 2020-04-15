8bit Thug ropes in Mortal, CarryMinati for Coronavirus Charity Stream

Gamers like SouL Mortal, Fnatic ScOut, TSM-ENTITY Ghatak join hands with T*bit hug to fight against the coronavirus.

CarryMinati, Ashish Chanchlani, and Tanmay Bhatt will also be a part of the initiative.

8bit Thug announces charity stream

8bit Thug has come together with other gamers and influencers, to raise funds in helping out in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus. The novel coronavirus has spread all over the world and in India too there are more than 10,000 COVID-19 positive cases.

Many celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, etc. have donated money to the PM Cares Fund. Other citizens are also coming together and are donating money to fight this pandemic.

The gamers and influencers started hinting about this initiative a few days back by adding the hashtag #GamersStandWithIndia in their Instagram bio. With the motto "I'm a gamer, and I stand with India," many famous gamers and influencers like SouL Mortal, Fnatic ScOut, TSM-ENTITY Ghatak, etc. took part in this initiative.

During the announcement, 8bit Thug said:

Proud to announce my Charity Initiative, bringing all the gamers from India together to raise funds for India's FIGHT against Covid- 19. I will be matching every rupee raised until Rs.200000.

The announcement was made by 8bit Thug on his Instagram handle and almost every gamer in India will be there in the live stream:

Special appearances

All the people who are a part of this initiative will go live on 8bit Thug's YouTube channel on 16th and 17th April from 12 PM onwards. All the money connected will be donated to the PM Cares fund.

There will be a lot of fun activities for two days straight, and, along with gamers, there will be special guests who will be making appearances in the stream, including CarryMinati, Ashish Chanchlani, Tanmay Bhatt and more.

All the gamers have requested the audience to join the live stream and donate as much as they can to raise funds for the fight against the coronavirus. It's a great initiative by the Indian Esports Community, and the full video will be released on 8bit Thug's YouTube channel tonight.

8bit Thug YouTube Channel

coronavirus has affected around 20 lakh people worldwide and to stop this transmission everyone is advised to stay at home and follow social distancing.

