PUBG News: SouL announces a break from the competitive scene

SouL will not be playing any PUBG tournaments for a few days.

The team wants to analyse some things, and wish to come back strongly.

Team SouL takes a break from the competitive scene

SouL is one of the most popular PUBG Mobile esports team in India. They have represented India twice in PMCO Global Finals, and are currently playing the PMPL South Asia Scrims 2020.

The team has announced to take a break 'from customs' for a few days, and would be returning on 18th April. The announcement essentially means that they will not be playing PMPL South Asia Scrims or any other tournament during the intervening period.

SouL did not share a precise reason for the same. But one of the team members, SouL Viper, shared on his story that the team needs to analyse and work on some things.

SouL Viper shared on Instagram Story.

The performance of SouL was not up to the mark in PMPL South Asia Scrims. On Day 6 of the scrims, the team was in 11th place, with 28 points. The inconsistent performance of the team during the competition could be the reason that SouL took this step.

PMPL South Asia Scrims S2 Day 6 Overall Standings

Earlier, other team members also shared with their fans that the team has to work on their synergy. This is one of the reasons why SouL didn't play PMCO Spring Split 2020.

This is not the first time SouL Mortal has taken a break from the competitive scene. After their last break, the team came back very strongly in the 2019 edition of PMCO. Following their latest break, the team would expect better returns in their upcoming tournaments, after making new strategies, and working on other avenues.

PMPL South Asia Scrims is being organised to entertain the audience during the ongoing lockdown because of the COVID 19 pandemic. Currently, the second season of PMPL South Asia is going on, which will end on 17th April. SouL's recent announcement about a break means that the team will not be a part of the rest of this tournament.

PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live stream on the official YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile Esports. The team fans can still watch their favourite players on their respective YouTube channels via live stream.

