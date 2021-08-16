$200,000 prize pool for SEA Championships shows Riot’s efforts to enhance Wild Rift esports

Riot Games has recently announced that the total prize of the Wild Rift SEA Championships is going to be $200,000. The tournament was announced a while back and around 20 teams will compete for the title of the best Wild Rift team. The selection will be made from the ESL Wild Rift Icon series and includes teams from South-East Asia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Taiwan and Hong Kong. Apart from that, Oceania teams such from Australia and New Zealand will also be allowed to take part in this tournament.

🏆SEA Championship slot distribution thread🏆



21 teams will be participating in & they will be split into Pool 1 & 2.



Pool 1 will consist of 9 teams, champions from each SEA Icon Series & the Oceania region. The remaining 12 teams will be in Pool 2.



1/ pic.twitter.com/0b3eppV4fD — Ban “ChisinX” Chee (@chisinRPL) August 16, 2021

This is clearly a vivid representation of Riot’s efforts to enhance the Wild Rift esports scene.

The SEA Wild Rift Championships might prove to be a cornerstone for the esports scene of this game

Riot announced around a month earlier that they wanted to develop the Wild Rift esports scene as an independent title. They are ready to commit on a full-time basis on account of the massive dedication of the fans. However, the fact that they have never taken mobile gaming seriously would mean that developing the scene would take time. However, this tournament shows that Riot is not going to wait any longer and start taking action.

This $200,000 tournament will be played in three stages that include a Play In stage, Group stages and finally a Main Event. This is very similar to the way in which League of Legends World Championships are conducted. The winner of each region in the Icon series will get direct qualification. Apart from that, these regions will also have the option to avail a play-in slot to get a chance to participate in the main event. However, Oceania teams will not be getting any play-in slots.

🏆 ESL Mobile Challenge presents Wild Rift SEA Championship 2021 🏆



Who will be crowned the King of SEA and bring home the lion's share of the USD 200,000 prize pool?



Tune in from 14 September to 3 October!#UnleashGreatness #SEAChampionship #WildRift #ESLMobile #ICONSeries pic.twitter.com/1wsLYiVPKL — ESL Mobile (@ESLMobile) August 16, 2021

The scale and size of the tournament is massive in comparison to other major mobile game titles. The only other mobile game title that has engulfed the world is PUBG. It seems Riot has plans to take Wild Rift to a similar level, if not higher. This tournament should excite fans and organizations alike in order to invest more time to enhance skills and gather top tier players.

This prize pool is only going to increase and eventually, Wild Rift will develop a separate identity for itself. Mobile gaming has been growing every year, and a major company like Riot increasing efforts to improve it will only lead to good days for the platform.

Edited by Gautham Balaji