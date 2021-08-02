Valdus Esports is the second Wild Rift team to get banned in a month after Amihan Esports

Two top Filipino Wild Rift teams have been banned by Riot for violating their rulebook.

Riot Games are very particular about their rulebook, and any sort of violation leads to bans for several months and even a year long ban. Recently, in July, both Valdus esports and Amihan esports were banned by Riot from participating in any Wild Rift event.

The tournament has a strict set of rules and regulations, where 17 years is the minimum age restriction cap.

The ESL One Mobile Open is set to conduct the Wild Rift South East Asia ICON Series in Thailand and neither of the teams will be able to participate. The Esports tournament is expected to happen this fall.

Riot bans Filipino teams from Wild Rift South East Asia ICON series

The first team that was banned around mid-July was Amihan esports. They were banned for forging a document in which the age of one of the players was false. The minimum age for participating in Riot's events is 17 years, and it seems one of their players did not meet the age requirement.

Riot Games have banned their manager, owner and the player individually for varying time frames. The manager has been banned for one year while the player has only received a nine month ban. The owner of the team has however been banned indefinitely with an option to appeal after only two years.

However, it seems that, only 13 days later, another Wild Rift Filipino team by the name Valdus esports has been banned for account sharing. One of their players has been found guilty. and as per Riot Games, sharing accounts is a punishable offense. This has resulted in the ban of his entire team for three months. Riot is currently investigating every other player in the team.

This is quite a massive blow for the teams. Valdus did not do well in the previous tournaments, while Amihan were the champions. This will be quite a disappointing turn of events for the fans of both teams, and hopefully it will prevent other teams from making such mistakes.

