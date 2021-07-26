Wild Rift patch 2.4 to introduce key item changes for Marksmen champions

Marksmen champions are the most significant damage dealers within the Wild Rift.

They are the ADC champions looking to farm up for the late game and deal significant damage. However, some of the most popular items that are the bread and butter for the PC version of the game have failed to make their mark on the mobile iteration.

Patch 2.4 10 new items, include 3 new item for Wild Rift. #wildrift pic.twitter.com/5upso4srY0 — Wildrift.Notoxic (@wildriftnotoxic) July 18, 2021

Riot Games, therefore, plans to bring in significant changes to those items to enhance the effectiveness of the marksmen and crit-building champions.

Crit rate provides a massive boost as it helps increase the damage dealt by a champion. It adds a percentage chance to deal extra damage, and the more crit rate a player can build, the more damage they can deal.

Key item changes to assist Marksmen champions in Wild Rift

As presented by Mike “RogueFool” Breese of Wild Rift, all the necessary changes have been mentioned below.

1) Bloodthirster

Bloodthirster provides lifesteal and boosts critical damage (Image via Wild Rift)

Bloodthirster is an elementary item for several Marksmen champions. However, this item was very lackluster within the Wild Rift.

The key advantage of this item is that, apart from providing insane lifesteal, it also provides a shield that reflects incoming damage. It is also an essential item for champions like Yasuo, even though fighters have failed to take advantage of it in Wild Rift.

Therefore, the changes to Bloodthirster are meant to be leverage for Marksmen champions.

Total Cost: 3400g → 3200g

Builds from Cloak of Agility (1000g) + Vampiric Scepter (1200g) + 1000g

[NEW] 25% Critical Rate

65 AD → 40 AD

2) Essence Reaver

Users regain mana for every critical hit on enemy champions with the Essence Reaver (Image via Wild Rift)

Several champions require a lot of mana to be effective. Marksmen champions like Lucian often face this issue, and therefore, it is necessary to provide sustainability between damage and mana.

Essence Reaver is one such item as it restores mana whenever a champion lands a critical hit.

Total Cost: 3100g

Builds from Caulfield’s Warhammer (1200g) + Cloak of Agility (1000g) + 900g

40 AD

25% Critical Rate

25 Ability Haste

UNIQUE – Essence Flare: Damaging active abilities and empowered attacks deal 10 bonus physical damage +70% Critical Rate. The same ability can only trigger this effect once per unique target per cast.

UNIQUE – Mana Siphon: Attacks restore 2% missing mana on-hit”

3) Solari Chargeblade

Players can build attack speed and critical damage with Solari Chargeblade (Image via Wild Rift)

If players are looking for an item that can provide a massive crit boost at the very early stages of the game, then this is the item of choice in Wild Rift. It is a powerful item as it also increases attack speed and ability haste within the rift.

Total Cost: 3000g

Builds from Stinger (1200g) + Cloak of Agility (1000g) + 800g

30% Attack Speed

25% Critical Rate

25 Ability Haste

UNIQUE – Sunburst: Using an ability gathers Radiance (max 3 charges) which grants 25% Critical Rate for up to 10 seconds. Attacks that critically strike expend a charge of Radiance to deal 26-40 bonus True Damage on-hit, increasing up to 150% on low health targets. Each unique ability may only store a charge once every 2s.

Max True Damage: 65-100 when target is <= 35% Health

⚔️ Patch 2.4 brings updated itemization to provide more variety among item builds in the dragon lane.



👀 https://t.co/Z3m2CNWXGr pic.twitter.com/HFV9AkPJEk — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) July 24, 2021

4) Stormrazor

Gamers can enjoy an enhanced energize effect with Stormrazor (Image via Wild Rift)

This item is meant to provide insane damage due to the built-in energized effect within Wild Rift. This effect helps to deal bonus magic damage on hit.

Stormrazor can help provide this effect and at the same time offer increased critical rate as well within the Wild Rift.

Total Cost: 2900g

Builds from Cloak of Agility (1000g) + Kircheis Shard (900g) + 1000g

25 AD

20% Attack Speed

25% Critical Rate

PASSIVE - Energized: Moving and Attacking will generate an Energized Attack.

PASSIVE - Paralyze: Your Energized Attack gains 120 bonus magic damage. In addition, Energized Attacks slow enemies by 75% for 0.5 seconds

5) Navori Quickblades

The reduced cooldown of non-ultimate abilities with the Navori Quickblades (Image via Wild Rift)

There are a few champions like Tristana and Xayah within Wild Rift who benefit a lot from ability haste. This means that attacking a champion will help reduce the cooldown of non-ultimate-based abilities.

This item can provide this effect along with the necessary crit rate required by Marksmen champions.

Total Cost: 3100g

Builds from Caulfield's Warhammer (1200g) + Cloak of Agility (1000g) + 900g

45 AD

25% Critical Rate

15 Ability Haste

PASSIVE - Deft Strikes: Your critical strikes with basic attacks reduce your non-ultimate ability cooldowns by 15% of their remaining cooldown

