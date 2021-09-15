A complete guide to marrying Sam in Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley is a social simulator whose charm originates from interactions with NPCs in the game. The unique bonds and friendships that players forge with NPCs in Stardew Valley can even lead to courtship and marriage. Sam is one of the 12 NPCs in Stardew Valley who is eligible for marriage.

He's not one of the top picks for marriage statistically, but in case players want to try out marrying Sam, here's how they can do it.

How to marry Sam in Stardew Valley

Sam is not a very popular character for marriage in Stardew Valley since he seems to be rather immature at the surface. He has a job at the local market, JojaMart, but he does nothing to further his career and is more focused on practicing in a band.

However, he is one of the easiest characters to woo since his gifts are all somewhat inexpensive and easy to acquire.

Here's a complete list of Sam's preferences when it comes to gifts.

Loves

All Universal Loves

Cactus Fruit

Maple Bars

Pizza

Tigerseye

Likes

Joja Cola

Eggs except Void Eggs

Universal Likes except Mayonnaise, Duck Mayonnaise, Pickles, and Vegetables

Neutrals

Every type of Milk

Fruit (including Bananas and Mangoes) except Cactus Fruit, Salmonberries, and Fruit Tree Fruits

Universal Neutrals

Dislikes

Vegetables except Hops, Tea Leaves, and Wheat

Quartz

Seaweed

Many foraged items like Chanterelle, Common Mushroom, Daffodil, Dandelion, Ginger, Hazelnut, Holly, Leek, Magma Cap, Morel, Purple Mushroom, Salmonberry, Snow Yam, Wild Horseradish, and Winter Root

Universal Dislikes except Tigerseye, coal, and all types of Ore and Metal Bars

Hates

Coal

All types of Ore and Metal Bars

Mayonnaise and Duck Mayonnaise

Pickles

Universal Hates except Joja Cola and Seaweed

Sam's items of liking are not very difficult to find in the game, so it makes marrying Sam somewhat worth it. Completing Sam's Heart events will also give players an edge when it comes to romancing him.

Considering Stardew Valley's wealth of content and quick replayability, players can dedicate a single playthrough to experiencing marriage with Sam.

Edited by Danyal Arabi