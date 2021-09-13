A complete guide to marrying Shane in Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley has around 12 NPCs that players can get married to in the game, but Shane is one of the most popular ones. He is one of those characters who is very cold towards the player at the beginning, but reveals their true soft nature once the player gets closer to them.
He is one of the older NPCs in the title and lives with his Aunt Marnie. Furthermore, he is known to care deeply for his goddaughter Jas. He works at JojaMart, and when he is not there, he can be seen hanging out at Gus' Stardrop Saloon.
Shane is arguably one of the best characters to marry in Stardew Valley, and here's everything players need to know to do just that.
How to marry Shane in Stardew Valley
Just like every other Stardew Valley character, Shane, too, can be wooed with gifts. Shane is one of the more easily approachable characters, since players can always find him at his workplace, JojaMart, or the Saloon after his work hours. Furthermore, his loved gifts are quite commonly found, so he is fairly easy to romance.
Loves
- All Universal Loves
- Beer
- Hot Peppers
- Pepper Poppers
- Pizza
Likes
- Universal Likes except Pickles
- All Eggs except Void Eggs
- All Fruit except Hot Peppers
Neutrals
- All Universal Neutrals
- Milk (any kind)
Dislikes
- All Universal Dislikes
- Seaweed
- Many foraged items like Chanterelle, Common Mushroom, Daffodil, Dandelion, Ginger, Hazelnut, Holly, Leek, Magma Cap, Morel, Purple Mushroom, Snow Yam, Wild Horseradish, and Winter Root
Hates
- All Universal Hates except Seaweed
- Quartz
- Pickles
Shane's Heart Events, too, are not very light-hearted in nature, since they generally deal with his battles with depression and alcoholism.
Also Read
Shane can seem like an unfriendly character towards the beginning of a player's journey in Stardew Valley. But as players get to know him better, they realize that it is due to his problems with alcohol and depression, so he is in desperate need of a good friend. He quickly becomes one of the warmest and nicest villagers to have a good conversation with once the player is close to him. So, go ahead and befriend him.
Genshin Impact fan? Follow our Twitter handle for all the latest news, rumours, leaks, and more!