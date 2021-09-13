A complete guide to marrying Shane in Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley has around 12 NPCs that players can get married to in the game, but Shane is one of the most popular ones. He is one of those characters who is very cold towards the player at the beginning, but reveals their true soft nature once the player gets closer to them.

Shane is not the warmest character in the beginning (Image via Android Authority)

He is one of the older NPCs in the title and lives with his Aunt Marnie. Furthermore, he is known to care deeply for his goddaughter Jas. He works at JojaMart, and when he is not there, he can be seen hanging out at Gus' Stardrop Saloon.

Shane is arguably one of the best characters to marry in Stardew Valley, and here's everything players need to know to do just that.

How to marry Shane in Stardew Valley

Just like every other Stardew Valley character, Shane, too, can be wooed with gifts. Shane is one of the more easily approachable characters, since players can always find him at his workplace, JojaMart, or the Saloon after his work hours. Furthermore, his loved gifts are quite commonly found, so he is fairly easy to romance.

Loves

All Universal Loves

Beer

Hot Peppers

Pepper Poppers

Pizza

Likes

Universal Likes except Pickles

All Eggs except Void Eggs

All Fruit except Hot Peppers

Neutrals

All Universal Neutrals

Milk (any kind)

Dislikes

All Universal Dislikes

Seaweed

Many foraged items like Chanterelle, Common Mushroom, Daffodil, Dandelion, Ginger, Hazelnut, Holly, Leek, Magma Cap, Morel, Purple Mushroom, Snow Yam, Wild Horseradish, and Winter Root

Hates

All Universal Hates except Seaweed

Quartz

Pickles

Shane's Heart Events, too, are not very light-hearted in nature, since they generally deal with his battles with depression and alcoholism.

Shane can seem like an unfriendly character towards the beginning of a player's journey in Stardew Valley. But as players get to know him better, they realize that it is due to his problems with alcohol and depression, so he is in desperate need of a good friend. He quickly becomes one of the warmest and nicest villagers to have a good conversation with once the player is close to him. So, go ahead and befriend him.

