A complete guide to Volcano Dungeons in Stardew Valley

The 1.5 update for Stardew Valley has brought a ton of new changes to the game. The changes include several challenges that made the game a lot more interesting for veteran players of the title. One such interesting new feature is the Volcano Dungeon, which poses quite a challenge.

However, getting through the Volcano Dungeon is somewhat easier if players know several key details about the same. Here's everything they need to know about the Volcano Dungeons in Stardew Valley.

Volcano Dungeons in Stardew Valley

The first thing players need to know about the Volcano Dungeons in Stardew Valley is that they cannot be accessed right away. They must first unlock Ginger Island, which will lead them to the Volcano Dungeons.

The aim for players inside the Volcano Dungeons is to navigate the lava while they try to reach the lowest level of the 10-level Dungeons. To do so, they must be prepared with several things.

Volcano Dungeons in Stardew Valley (Image via YouTube/sudomelon)

Players need to be prepared with weapons that are capable of defeating enemies who have health between 215 and 400. Ideally, weapons that deal over 60 damage, like the Galaxy Hammer or Sword, should be adequate.

Furthermore, they must also be prepared to heal themselves in case they get wounded. Therefore, healing items like homecooked recipes are a must when players attempt to enter the Volcano Dungeons.

Players must also bring items like a watering can, which will make navigating around the lava easier for them. They can use these items to cool down the lava and create pathways. While a steel watering can is the least players can bring, higher levels of watering cans will always make things a lot easier.

Golden walnuts are of utmost importance in Stardew Valley, and they are useful in the Dungeons as well. There are two parrots inside the Dungeons that help players navigate through the Dungeons or easily escape back to the entrance. They do this in exchange for five golden walnuts each.

While navigating the Volcano Dungeons in Stardew Valley is quite challenging, it also makes the game a lot more interesting for veteran players. Knowing beforehand exactly what players need to navigate these Dungeons only makes the task somewhat simpler.

