A full list of all romanceable characters in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 wouldn't be a proper action role-playing game if there wasn't any romance involved.

There are a good deal of characters that V can romance in the game but they have their own set of requirements.

List of all romanceable characters in Cyberpunk 2077

#1 Panam Palmer

Players get to meet Panam Palmer in Act 2 of Cyberpunk 2077 during the mission, Ghost Town. Completing Panam's side quests and making the right choices can potentially lead to a romantic involvement with her. However, Panam is only interested in a male V.

#2 Judy Alvarez

Players get to meet Judy early on in the game during the mission, The Heist. Once that's done, players will encounter Judy in Act 2, with her giving players a bunch of side quests. Completing these side quests will let players access the romance arc with Judy. However, Judy is only interested in a female V.

#3 River Ward

River is probably the first character that players could miss out on because he doesn't appear in the main story. He appears in the side quest "I Fought The Law" which becomes available after the quest "Life During Wartime". His side quests start with "The Hunt", and his missions are equally spaced out too.

#4 Kerry Eurodyne

Players meet Kerry through the side quests that Johnny sends them on. They will need to keep on with the side quests until they come across the quest "Rebel! Rebel!".

Players need to do everything in their power to show their interest in Kerry in order to get into a romantic relationship with him. However, Kerry is only interested in a male V.

#5 Meredith Stout

Meredith Stout is only interested in the male Corpo V. As this doesn't culminate into a long-standing relationship, it can be classified as a short fling.

The first four relationships on this list can potentially alter the endings in Cyberpunk 2077.