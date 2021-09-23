A guide to Core Item types for new players in Diablo II: Resurrected

Diablo II: Resurrected is the remastered version of the all-time classic Diablo II by Blizzard Entertainment.

It is a game that defined the action RPG genre and is considered as one of the best games of all time. It is therefore expected that Blizzard decided to remaster the game and provide fans of the genre a chance to experience the journey once more.

Diablo II: Resurrected ideally retains everything that made the original version of the game special. This means that the key item types within the game have been kept untouched by the developers.

However, since a lot of new players are going to experience the game for the first time, it is worth taking a look at the core item types that they can expect.

A list of core item types for new players within Diablo II: Resurrected

Players will find a wide range of items once they start playing Diablo II: Resurrected. It goes without saying that being an action RPG game, a large number of items will drop and it can often get confusing to say the least.

However, no matter how many items players collect, their purpose will not change. Therefore, a look into the variety of core items that players can obtain has been listed below.

1. Weapons, Armor, Rings and Amulets

Weapons, Armor and Amulets are the primary gear for players (Image via Diablo II: Resurrected)

These are the items that players can equip on the chosen character. Obviously, it goes without saying that the item types, rarity, minimum level requirements and stats will change depending on the class they have chosen and how far they are into the game.

However, these items will be the primary equipment to increase character strengths.

2. Potions

Potions help players to stay alive (Image via Diablo II: Resurrected)

Potions are basically items which players will need to make sure that their character stays healthy. Health and Mana potions are the two types that they can obtain.

3. Gems

Gems provide additional effects during combat (Image via Diablo II: Resurrected)

Gems are essential items that players will be able to socket in order to gain additional effects. They can do this on weapons or armor and obtain special effects such as lightning damage, fire damage, life steal and other unique features.

4. Runes

Runes need to be arranged properly to gain the full effect (Image via Diablo II: Resurrected)

Runes are also items that players can socket. However, the order of the runes needs to be correct in order to obtain rune words. This way players can gain massive power spikes.

5. Charms

Charms provide the effect as long as they are in the backpack (Image via Diablo II: Resurrected)

Charms are additional equipment that help players gain enhancements. Players can keep these in their backpacks to gain the effect.

6. Horadric Cube

Horadric Cube is a very special item in the game (Image via Diablo II: Resurrected)

Also Read

This is a very unique item that players can use to craft other items within Diablo II: Resurrected.

Therefore, no matter what it is, the items that players will get can be categorized into the ones mentioned above. Once players get a grasp of these, the progression through Diablo II: Resurrected will become much smoother for new players.

Don't want to miss out on latest Genshin Impact updates? Follow our Twitter account for all info!

Edited by Rohit Mishra