A Land Entombed Genshin Impact quest guide: How to get Snow-Stored History achievement

Genshin Impact players will automatically get the Snow-Stored History achievement upon completing A Land Entombed.

It's a hidden quest that involves the player collecting three journals and delivering them back to Stevens at the Dragonspine Adventurer Camp. To start, one needs to acquire any of the three journals and then talk to Stevens at the camp.

The remainder of A Land Entombed involves collecting the other two journals. This is a short quest that will give players 50 Primogems plus the Snow-Stored achievement.

Genshin Impact guide: A Land Entombed walkthrough for the Snow-Stored History achievement

This camp is a major part of the quest that gives players the Snow-Stored History achievement (Image via Genshin Impact)

Remember, the player needs to finish A Land Entombed to unlock the Snow-Stored History achievement. Thus, they need to understand how to start and finish this hidden quest. It's located in Dragonspine, so players should prepare themselves for the Sheer Cold mechanic.

Genshin Impact players can start with any journal in A Land Entombed. All that matters is that they will eventually collect all three of them and present them to Stevens.

Once that's done, the player will achieve Snow-Stored History.

Ancient Investigation Journal: Part 1

The first journal's location (Image via Genshin Impact)

The first journal needed to unlock the Snow-Stored History achievement is easy to access. It's located south of the Statue of the Seven in Dragonspine. Teleport there and jump through the big hole directly south. Turn left, which should be facing south on the compass.

Go down that path and turn left a little after the Ancient Carvings that they can observe. There should be a chest there in the corner southeast of that Ancient Carvings.

The player needs two more journals for the Snow-Stored History achievement.

Ancient Investigation Journal: Part 2

This is where the second journal is (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players must solve two Seelie puzzles and defeat a Ruin Grader west of Starglow Cavern to get the second journal. However, they won't see this location right away if they don't do the first Seelie puzzle.

A Seelie should be in this location, with another being on the western side (Image via Genshin Impact)

Essentially, the player needs to approach this Seelie to get it moving and then go to the western side to make it circle this area. They need to go to both locations so the Seelies "touch" the four Ruin Braziers. The ice will melt if the player has the tempo down.

There is an identical puzzle in this new area. The player simply needs to make sure that two Ruin Braziers are separating each Seelie to complete it. Once that's done, they must defeat the Ruin Grader.

A nearby gate should open, with three treasure chests inside. One of those chests will have Ancient Investigation Journal: Part 2 for the A Land Entombed quest. Only one journal remains for the Snow-Stored History achievement.

Ancient Investigation Journal: Part 3

The final journal's location for A Land Entombed (Image via Genshin Impact)

Land at the Teleport Waypoint west of Starglow Cavern. Head into the eastern path. Grab a Scarlet Quartz to melt an ice obstacle, as shown below.

There is a Scarlet Quartz here (Image via Genshin Impact)

Claymore and Geo users can break the Scarlet Quartz rocks in one hit. Other melee weapon users will take several hits, but it's an option in case the player has no other reliable alternatives.

There should be an ice barrier here (Image via Genshin Impact)

When the player approaches a forked road, they should head toward the right path. Hit the ice barrier while having the Scarlet Quartz aura imbued around the character.

Now pass through that small opening and search one of the bookcases on the right side. The part should get the last journal for A Land Entombed. Now head back to Stevens to finish up the quest.

Finishing up A Land Entombed to unlock Snow-Stored History

How Stevens looks like (Image via Genshin Impact)

Use the Teleport Waypoint near the Dragonspine Adventurer Camp to reach Stevens quickly. Upon doing so, find him and talk to him to finish A Land Entombed. Genshin Impact players will immediately get the Snow-Stored History achievement afterward.

