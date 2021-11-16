A Land Entombed Genshin Impact quest: Complete walkthrough

Genshin Impact has a lot of secrets across the map from Teyvat, including puzzles and secret quests. Within the three major regions, more than thousands of chests can be acquired via various means. It can either be on the end of a frustrating puzzle or a straightforward quest.

However, the end reward from each of these quests and chests guarantees a specific amount of primogems. Genshin Impact 1.2 brought in the Dragonspine update with many mysteries for players to unfold like one of these quests.

The "A Land Entombed" quest can be started by players randomly, with a series of rewards and a hidden achievement waiting for them upon completion.

Step by step guide to completing Genshin Impact: A Land Entombed

Step 1:

To start things off, players can teleport to the waypoint near the entrance of the Starglow Cavern. From there, they need to head down and right. This will further lead to a small gap at the end of the cave.

Genshin Impact A Land Entombed starting location (Image via MiHoYo)

Players can interact with an Exquisite chest and bookshelves to trigger the secret world quest known as "A Land Entombed".

Step 2:

After claiming the first journal entry from the bookshelf, the Secret World Quest in Genshin Impact, known as "A Land Entombed," will begin. The next step will require players to go north of Dragonspine and talk to an NPC called Stevens at the camp. He will further mark two locations in Dragonspine that will contain two Ancient Investigation Journals.

The first location of Investigations journal (Image via Genshin Impact)

The second location of Investigations journal (Image via Genshin Impact)

While the first location is pretty straightforward in finding the chest, the second one requires the players to go through a complicated puzzle. It involves a total of 10 fire lanterns and a warm Seelie. The main idea behind the puzzle is to keep following the Seelie and light the lanterns in order.

After everything is in order, the last boss will appear in the form of a Ruin Grader. Defeating it will spawn three chests, which are Exquisite, Precious, and Luxurious. The Exquisite chest will grant the last piece needed for the quest.

Step 3:

Stevens located in Dragonspine camp (Image via Genshin Impact)

The last step of this Genshin Impact World Quest will require the players to speak with Stevens one last time at the camp just north of Dragonspine.

Completing this quest will reward the players with 400 Adventure EXP, 50 Primogems, and 40,000 Mora.

