Genshin Impact Ley Line overflow event starts today, benefits explained

With the 2.3 update of Genshin Impact closing in, players will look to build their unfinished characters. Whether new or old, every unit needs a certain amount of mora and EXP pages to gain ascension.

The 2.2 version has roughly eight days remaining, and miHoYo deployed a small event for gamers to get things ready for the future.

Successfully complete Blossom of Wealth or Blossom of Revelation challenges during this event to obtain double the rewards.



Ley Line Overflow, a recurring event for Genshin Impact, started on November 15 and will end on November 22. For the duration of the event, players are bound to get double the rewards in exchange for the same amount of resins. This can be active for three outcrops per day, both as wealth and revelations blossom.

Ley Line Overflow in Genshin Impact: How to start, and additional benefits

The Ley Line Overflow event in Genshin Impact works very much as the original Ley Lines found in the open world. As explained before, users will get double rewards from both types of Ley Line blossoms in exchange for 20 original resins. These outcrops can be found scattered across the map of Teyvat in Mondstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma.

However, gamers will only be granted bonus rewards three times each day. After that, condensed resins can be used regularly for bonus materials.

For beginners, the blue blossoms, otherwise known as the Blossoms of Revelations, come with Hero's Wit and Adventurer's experience.

Blossom of Revelations (Image via Genshin Impact)

On the other hand, the yellow blossoms, known as the Blossoms of Wealth, come with a specific amount of Mora and Companion EXP. To be more precise, players at Ascension phase 6 can get a total of 9 to 13 Adventurer's experience and Hero's Wit at the cost of 20 resins from Ley Line Outcrop: Blossoms of Revelations.

In addition, the Blossom of Wealth provides 1,20,000 Mora, 100 Adventure EXP, and Companion XP.

Specific Ley Line blossom resin requirement (Image via Genshin Impact)

One thing to note here is that gamers in Genshin Impact will get the rewards from these outcrops depending on the world level. After reaching the limit of three blossoms per day, this benefit cannot be gained even by joining a co-op in another's player's world.

The Ley Line Overflow event is recommended for anyone running low on resources and currencies. With a decent sum of Mora and Adventurer's exp books being rewarded at a low price, it is the perfect time to level up any character that might be a key asset for a party.

