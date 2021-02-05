Genshin Impact: Ley Line Overflow Event Duration and Rewards Explained

Genshin Impact has introduced many new events, characters, weapons, and story quests with the 1.3 update.

Players with many underdeveloped characters can have an opportunity to balance their team by leveling up their party for cheap. Let's dive into the details to find out the duration, rewards, and other information about this event.

Genshin Impact: Leyline Overflow event details

Blossoms of Revelation (Drops adventurer's experience and Hero's wit) and Blossoms of Wealth (Drops Mora) are the 2 major sources of farming Hero's wit and Mora in Genshin Impact.

Those materials help with character level-up, character ascension, weapon ascension, and level-up in the game. It costs 20 original resins to claim rewards from these sources. Although there is no limit on spending resin on farmable materials, original resin is indeed a very limited resource.

The Ley Line Overflow event will solve this issue by offering twice the amount of actual rewards from Blossoms of Wealth and Blossoms of Revelation at the cost of 20 resins. However, the reward amount will vary from player to player, depending upon their World Level, and hence, the maximum amount of drops allowed per run.

The event will kick off on 26th February 2021, 4 AM (UTC+8), and will go on till 5th March 2021, 4 AM (UTC+8). During the Ley Line Overflow event, players will be able to claim 2X rewards from ley line outcrops, a maximum of 3 times per day.

Despite the restrictions on the maximum number of allowed claims per day, the event is still highly profitable for players with no battle pass (Gnostic Hymn or Gnostic Chorus), welkin moon subscription, or level-up resources.

Players obtaining new characters from the newly released "Invitation to Mundane Life" banner, featuring Xiao (Anemo), Diona (Cryo), Beidou (Electro), and Xinyan (Pyro), will have an opportunity to upgrade their party to the maximum level.

