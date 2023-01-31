A modder's guide to becoming Slave Knight Gael in Elden Ring

The modding scene for FromSoftware's latest action-RPG, Elden Ring, is enormous. Players can add new bosses, who are mostly reskins of vanilla game enemies or bosses with a few added movesets, or even add new combat gear and accessories, either to add flair to the already magnificent combat system or cosplay as some of the most iconic bosses and characters from FromSoftware's previous games.

And what better way to enjoy the Elden Ring mods than cosplaying as one of the best bosses in the Dark Souls Trilogy, Salve Knight Gael, complete with his signature broken Greatsword, red blood-covered hood, and super-aggressive moveset?

A comprehensive guide on how to play as Dark Souls 3's Slave Knight Gael in Elden Ring

Dark Souls 3 is home to some of the most creative and unique bosses ever created in a FromSoftware title. The base game features bosses like the Twin Princes, Soul of Cinder, Dancer of the Boreal Valley, and Nameless King. However, the Tokyo-based company kicked it out of the park with the quality of bosses that were added with the two DLCs for the game, with the likes Sister Friede, Darkeater Midir, and Slave Knight Gael being the highlight.

Slave Knight Gael is easily one of the most incredible boss fights ever created. As the final boss of not only Dark Souls 3 but also the series as a whole, he was the perfect way to end one of the best action role-playing game series. While the games that followed Dark Souls 3, namely 2019's Sekiro and 2022's Elden Ring, feature some genuinely remarkable bosses, nothing compares to the scale and quality of the battle against Slave Knight Gael.

Fortunately, playing as the Salve Knight Gael, complete with the boss' moveset, weapon, and armor, is finally possible thanks to a mod by creator "madao112" on Nexus Mods. Here's how players can install the mod for themselves in Elden Ring:

Go to Nexus Mods.

Search for "Slave Knight Gael Prime" by madao112.

Download the mod files.

Manually install the mod files within the game's installation directory using either Vortex or Mod Engine 2.

Launch the game and check the inventory for Gael's armor set and Greatsword.

It should be noted that the mod replaces Bloodhound's set and Morgott's Cursed Sword with Slave Knight Gael's armor set and Ultragrasword. Thus, players will need to have these items in their inventory for the mod to work. It also goes without saying that the content is available exclusively for PC players due to the nature of modding.

Elden Ring is easily one of the best and most played games of 2022 and amongst some of the best action role-playing games of the modern era. The game was crowned Game of the Year during The Game Awards 2022, against titles like God of War Ragnarok. Despite being Developer FromSoftware's first foray into the open-world genre, Elden Ring turned out to be a massive critical and commercial success.

Naturally, as it is with every modern AAA release that garners this much fanfare and overwhelmingly positive response from players, it usually ends up getting a DLC, an extra piece of content for players to enjoy in a game that is unanimously adored by millions worldwide.

However, FromSoftware and publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment are yet to announce any plans for a DLC for Elden Ring, which has fans taking their attention over to mods in hopes of experiencing fresh content and new reasons to explore the vastness of the Lands Between. While the Slave Knight Gael mod does not add anything new besides the boss' moveset, weapon, and armor for players, it is still a fun way to explore and replay Elden Ring and perhaps formulate some new stories.

