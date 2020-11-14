A new Fortnite map could be on the way in Chapter 2, Season 5

Fortnite has been experiencing a lot of changes lately. With season 4 coming to an end in about two weeks, chances are that the game will see even more changes.

There has been a lot of speculation that the current map in Fortnite will undergo some changes. With Galactus inbound who knows what the Devourer of Worlds will do to the current Fortnite map.

Over the last 3 years, what’s been your favorite landing spot?#FortniteBirthdayBash pic.twitter.com/6TYd1O1QwH — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 26, 2020

New Map in Chapter 2 Season 5 of Fortnite?

Image Credits: Epic Games

Here's what the Fortnite map looks like at the moment. All of this may be changing soon. Fans have been asking for the map in Chapter 1 to return and there have been subtle hints by the developers as well that the map might be making a return.

Given the current nature of the crossover with Marvel, there's a wormhole theory that's been doing the rounds. Everyone who's been playing the current season of Fortnite is aware that Tony Stark is upgrading the battle bus. Does this mean that the battle bus will be capable of traveling through the wormhole? Or will it allow players to seamlessly travel between the two maps? It's all speculation at this point.

Here's what Reddit user SvenWillNeverDie420 had to say about it.

Image Credits: Epic Games/ u/SvenWillNeverDie420

u/SvenWillNeverDie420 pointed out that Nexus means connecting things. Initially, everyone thought that Nexus would mean the connection between Marvel and Fortnite. But what if the term is used to hint at the two maps being connected?

The Fortnite creative director has also been very cryptic about this entire situation. Back in August, one of his tweets said "it's all connected". Now what's connected to what is still in the dark for everyone who plays Fortnite but something big is definitely coming. Although Mustard made this tweet back in August, it could be some good foreshadowing on his part. He's known to drop subtle hints when it comes to the game so chances are he was hinting at map changes.

It’s ALL connected. Pay attention. The story is about to kick into overdrive... — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) August 21, 2020

What the Nexus means will only be revealed once the new season drops on the 30th of November and it's definitely going to be interesting.