A Perfect Pickling Stone request guide — Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is packed to the brim with content, both classic and new. One of the game's sidequest types is called requests and can help complete the player's Pokedex.

There are 94 total requests in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, which escalate in difficulty as they go on. A Perfect Pickling Stone is the twelfth request and can be done easily, with one quick hunt and battle.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus request 12 guide

To begin, go to the second floor of Galaxy Hall. There, you'll find the quest-giver, a woman named Radisa.

She needs help catching a Pokemon that will serve as a stone for her pickling jars. She specifically needs a Geodude.

From there, it's just a matter of heading to where a Geodude can be found. It would aid the player to beat their first Alpha Pokemon, as that would unlock an area where Geodudes are common.

If the Deertrack Heights basecamp is unlocked, head to the Heights Camp location and walk down the path. Before long, a Geodude will appear.

This Pokemon can also be found in the Cobalt Coastlands, Crimson Mirelands, or the Coronet Highlands.

Once found, either sneak up and hit it with a Heavy Ball or weaken it in a battle to capture it.

What is the reward for the request?

After giving the Geodude to Radisa, the request is over. The first obvious benefit is the addition of Geodude to the Pokedex. Most requests encourage players to seek out new Pokemon. Radisa will then reward them with a couple of items.

An Alpha Pokemon in Legends: Arceus (Image via Game Freak)

First, she grants three Honey Cakes, used to attract a variety of Pokemon, especially Bug or Fairy-types. In addition, Radisa will give users one Small Experience Candy, which will grant 800 experience points. This can help a Pokemon level up and could increase their friendship level.

This request can be undertaken after reaching the first Star Level. A ton of the early requests of Pokemon Legends: Arceus involve simply catching a specific Pokemon or gathering a particular item.

Also Read Article Continues below

Request 12: A Perfect Pickling Stone merely requires the player to capture a Geodude and report back. Despite some negative reception for the game, some later requests pit gamers against Legendary Pokemon. There's a lot of fun to be found in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, just grind through the easy quests and have a good time with the new gameplay features.

Edited by Ravi Iyer