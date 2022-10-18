A Plague Tale: Requiem - All feather locations and how to find them 

A Plague Tale: Requiem is the latest sequel to the popular action-adventure stealth-based thriller that takes gamers through a brutal storyline across 14th-century medieval Europe, full of supernatural forces.

Amicia and her sibling Hugo de Rune return to an island in southern France in the latest Plague Tale installment to find a cure for Hugo's mysterious blood disease that grants him supernatural powers.

In the previous iteration, A Plague Tale: Innocence, collecting flowers for Hugo’s Herbarium was a key gameplay element. Hugo's Herbarium now has 12 collectible items, including 5 flowers and 7 feathers.

The guide walks you through all seven feather locations in A Plague Tale: Requiem, including which chapters have them and how to find them:

All 7 collectible feathers in A Plague Tale: Requim

1) Jay Feather: Chapter 6

Image via Trophygamers/YouTube

The chapter begins with Amicia and Hugo walking through a vast field with a large tree in the center.

Hugo will race the player controlling Amicia towards the tree before collapsing. Walk towards Hugo to find Jay feather. Interact with Hugo and hand over the feathers to him.

2) Black Headed Gull feather: Chapter 7

Image via Trophygamers/YouTube

Amicia and Hugo will notice a house on the left side of the screen as the chapter begins.

Enter the house and jump through the left window to find a path. Go to the end of the path to find some Black Headed Gull feathers.

3) Black Kite feather: Chapter 8

Image via Trophygamers/YouTube

Head to the market after Amicia and Arnaud get off the boat. Keep going to the left to find a small garden next to a woman. Continue forward by following a small path that leads to a small tree where you can find some Black Kite feathers.

4) Barn Owl feather: Chapter 9

Image via Trophygamers/YouTube

After completing the chapter's second stealth section, players should proceed to the ruins, where they will eventually come across the tower. Ascend to the tower's summit. Once atop, proceed up the cliff's path to where the feather can be found on the ground near the end of the path.

5) Raven feather: Chapter 10

Image via Trophygamers/YouTube

After defeating the chapter's first enemies, players will come across an old temple. Once Sophia interacts with the wheel, players must smash through the door and take the paved path.

Look to the left about halfway through the path to find a smaller grass path. Take the side path all the way up the cliff to find some Raven feathers on the ground.

6) European Goldfinch feather: Chapter 11

Image via Trophygamers/YouTube

Use the Greek-fire ability to destroy the first gate, then look to the right for another barrel of fire hidden behind the wall. Blow up the barrel even more to find the European Goldfinch feather hidden behind it.

7) Graylag Goose feather: Chapter 13

Image via Trophygamers/YouTube

Players will need to reach the port later in the chapter. On their way to the port, players must find a cart and push it back the way they came, to the left.

They can now climb up using the cart as a base. Once at the top, players should be able to see the feather lying on the roof, which is one of the last feathers that can be collected in A Plague Tale: Requiem.

