A Plague Tale: Requiem All Souvenir locations and how to find them 

In A Plague Tale: Requiem, souvenirs are among various collectibles that can be located in various areas of the map. You can find and recollect these memory snippets strewn across the game's 17 chapters. The voyages of Amicia and Hugo gain further color from these, which frequently evoke simpler, happier times.

Finding all 21 mementos, though, can be a difficult task. Similar to the Mysteries in the first A Plague Tale, some are tucked away off the usual path or concealed by easy yet evasive riddles.

A detailed list of all the mementos and their locations can be found in A Plague Tale: Requiem to help you remember them all and cross off any that you might have forgotten. We've also noted each sub-chapter to help you get there faster and get that 100% completion in no time.

A Plague Tale: Requiem Souvenirs Chapter Breakdown

Chapter 1 – Under a New Sun – 0 Souvenirs

Chapter 2 – Newcomers – 2 Souvenirs

Chapter 3 – A Burden of Blood – 2 Souvenirs

Chapter 4 – Protector’s Duty – 2 Souvenirs

Chapter 5- In Our Wake – 2 Souvenirs

Chapter 6 – Leaving all Behind – 2 Souvenirs

Chapter 7 – Felons – 2 Souvenirs

Chapter 8 – A Sea of Promises – 2 Souvenirs

Chapter 9 – Tales and Revelations – 3 Souvenirs

Chapter 10 – Bloodline – 1 Souvenirs

Chapter 11 – The Cradle of Centuries – 2 Souvenirs

Chapter 12 – The Life We Deserve – 0 Souvenirs

Chapter 13 – Nothing Left – 1 Souvenirs

Chapter 14 – Healing Our Wounds – 0 Souvenirs

Chapter 15- Dyng Sun – 0 Souvenirs

Chapter 16- King Hugo – 0 Souvenirs

Chapter 17 – Legacy of De Rune Family – 0 Souvenirs

A Plague Tale: Requiem – All Souvenirs Locations

1) A Plague Tale: Requiem – Chapter 2 – Newcomers souvenirs

Best player 1/21

Best player souvenir in A Plague Tale : Requiem

After conversing with the florist on Arrival in the Town of Chapter 2 - Newcomers, proceed through the market before turning right down the alley. It's a fair game where you knock down blocks with pots. Get the Best Player memento by finishing the game.

Be At Peace 2/21

Speak to the woman who is breathing and lying in her makeshift bed

You'll stroll through a dormitory with several bodies strewn about after passing through the arena and beyond the section with the archer guard in Chapter 2 - Newcomers' Confrontation in the stands. Ascend the stairs, keeping to the right. A woman who is still alive is lying on the ground in what appears to be a bed. Talk to her to get the Be At Peace memento.

2) A Plague Tale: Requiem – Chapter 3 – A Burden of Blood souvenirs

A Grave 3/21

Go past the gates and into the house with a bench present

Chapter 3 of The Burden of Blood, The Gate section of A Plague Tale: Requiem, contains the location. Approach the little farmhouse with the workbench, pass through the gate and move forward. Turn right to find a fenced-in space and then strike the gate's lock off from the back. To access the A Grave keepsake inside, interact with the grave.

Our Home 4/21

Desk map souvenir location

During The Warehouse section of Chapter 3 of A Burden of Blood, in the depot, a luminous lock that you can fire with your sling is located to the left of the staircase that leads to the level above. This allows you to move over to a desk by lowering a piece of wood. To access the Our Home memento, interact with the desk map.

Our Home memento on the desk map

3) A Plague Tale: Requiem – Chapter 4 – Protector’s Duty souvenirs

Silk Treasure 5/21

Silk treasure souvenir behind the crates

When you reach the enormous improvised gate during the Reach the Order's boast section of Chapter 4 - Protector's Duty in the latest A Plague Tale: Requiem, keep moving onward. There's a little opening to a hidden room at the back before lowering it down to the same level as the gate via the trap door.

Protector's duty souvenir

In the other direction from the trap door, there is an opening. To access the section above, pass through, move the crate, and then climb up.

silk sheets are scattered on the floor

There are several different colored silk sheets scattered on the floor in the back. Interact with the game to get the Silk treasure memento.

A Grain of Sand 6/21

Grain of sand souvenir

Continue walking after leaving the Tar Workshop in Chapter 4 of Protector's Duty until you have to squeeze through a tiny aperture to enter a building. The luminous latch needs to be shot in order to unlock the path, and therefore doesn't go through. After passing through, proceed to the dock's terminus. Open the A Grain of Sand memento by responding to the prompt.

Grain of sand can be found in the vase

4) A Plague Tale: Requiem – Chapter 5 – In Our Wake souvenirs

The Stag’s Roar 7/21

After climbing the cliff go to the end of the trail

At the beginning of Chapter 5 - In our Wake, after you've pushed the boat free, climb the cliff and seek a trail that leads to a crate with supplies on the right. Look to the left from where you stand to see if there is a way. Follow the journey to obtain the keepsake The Stag's Roar.

Stag's roar souvenir

Huuuugoooo! 8/21

Cross the construction site

Chapter 5 of In our Wake, On The River of A Plague Tale: Requiem, requires you to cross the construction site. Search for a ladder ascending the rock face once you've reconnected with Lucas. Climb to the top after shooting the latch, then observe Lucas as he stands overlooking the river. To unlock the Huuuugoooo, respond to the instructions.

Huuuuuuugoo souvenir location

5) A Plague Tale: Requiem – Chapter 6 – Leaving all Behind souvenirs

Imagine You’re Flying! 9/21

make your way through the white tents

Continue reading Chapter 6: Leaving Everything Behind until you arrive at the pilgrims' tent on A Pilgrim Road. From the entrance, turn left along the trail until you reach two white tents. Find the swing and Imagine You're Flying! souvenir by continuing down the path.

Imagine you're flying souvenir

Which Colour Do You Want? 10/21

Cross the rat infested building

Unlocked in Chapter 6: Leaving Everything Behind's Call of the Rats section. Cross over the rat-infested building and go inside the tiny chamber there. Climb the staircase, then fit through the gap to discover a hidden area filled with vibrant cloth. The Which Color Do You Want? prompt can be unlocked by interacting with the area surrounding Hugo Souvenir in A Plague Tale: Requiem.

Color Souvenir location

6) A Plague Tale: Requiem – Chapter 7 – Felons souvenirs

The Survivor 11/21

Survivor Location

Next is Chapter 7 - Felons, at the beginning of the More Rats section. After passing through the rat nest cave, you will come upon a workbench on the beach immediately before the enormous shipwreck. To unlock the The Survivor keepsake, climb the small cliff directly above (there is a climbable ledge to the right).

The First Men 12/21

Make your way to the cave of the first men

Found in Arnaud's Combat section of Chapter 7 - Felons. Continue further until you reach a coffin that requires shifting in order to get through the area where you first gain the power to tell Arnaud to attack foes. Move the casket, then look to the left. Climb the ledge and head to the cave's back, picking up a flashlight along the way. The First Men memento can be found near the cave's far end.

Souvenir of the First men

7) A Plague Tale: Requiem – Chapter 8 – A Sea of Promises souvenirs

Silent Lucinda 13/21

Make your way through the market

Found in the market in a section of Chapter 8 called Sea of Promises during the Celebration of the Brighter Days in A Plague Tale: Requiem. To discover a courtyard with various animals, including goats, turn right after leaving the island's main market and proceed down a walk. Hugo will dash out to investigate. The Silent Lucinda memento can be unlocked by approaching the fence in front of the goats and responding to the instructions.

Silent Lucinda Location

Flower Crown 14/21

After going through the market make your way to the stairs as shown

This can be found in the market in the section of Chapter 8 - Sea of Promises titled Celebration of the Brighter Days. Head straight up the stairs from the island's major market. On your right, there should be a little staircase. You must hurl pots through flower-filled crowns in a game that may be found down the street. Participate in order to obtain the Flower Crown memento.

Flowe Crown Souvenir

8) A Plague Tale: Requiem – Chapter 9 – Tales and Revelations souvenirs

A Thousand More Years 15/21

Make your way along this road to a tree

A Thousand More Years can be discovered in the Exploration section of Chapter 9: Tales and Revelations. Leave the palace and descend the stairs. To reach the third bird, follow the others. It is close to a home where a number of islanders are donning lavender-scented garments. Move forward along the path, keeping to the house on your left, to reach the olive tree and the memento of A Thousand More Years.

A thousand more years souvenir

Nice Screeching 16/21

Go to this open space on the stone tower

You can discover it in the Exploration section of Chapter 9: Tales and Revelations. On the left side of the chapter's large open space, go to the massive stone tower. To locate it, descend the palace's front steps and turn left to follow the river. When you get to the tower, turn left and shoot out the window to open the door. Enter and proceed to the summit to obtain the Nice Screeching memento.

Nice Screeching souvenir

Souvenir – Tramontane 17/21

Make your way to the sanctuary

Found in Chapter 9 - Tales and Revelations' On The Mountain section, on the way to the Sanctuary. Following your conversation with the goat herder, proceed up the trail on the left until you find a little ruin. Set the area of dry grass on fire, turn right, and tell Hugo to squeeze through the opening. Enter the room and engage with the goat to gain access to the Tramontane memento.

Tramontane Souvenir

9) A Plague Tale: Requiem – Chapter 10 – Bloodline souvenirs

A Rag Doll 18/21

Shoot the barricade in the ruin ahead

A Rag Doll can be found right after Hugo releases the rats on the slavers and Sophia learns of the boy's abilities in Chapter 10: Bloodline's "The Old Temple" section. You can shoot a crossbow arrow onto the barricade directly ahead by entering the ruin and moving left under the arch. Pull it off, then ascend to discover a blood-soaked tree. A Rag Doll keepsake can be found at the base of the tree.

Rag doll souvenir location

10) A Plague Tale: Requiem – Chapter 11 – The Cradle of Centuries souvenirs

The Chateau d’Ombrage 19/21

after clearing the room full of challenging rats, light the brazier

Players can find this in Chapter 11: The Cradle of Centuries' Defense System section of A Plague Tale: Requiem. When you reach a complicated challenge involving a sea of rats and a series of moveable braziers, get to the cart on the right. To get to the chest, first move it left, then ahead, and then lastly right. You can descend a ledge next to the treasure to go to the Chateau d'Ombrage. To clear the road, toss tar on the flames. Unlock the keepsake by interacting with the maps on the table.

The Chateau d'Ombrage souvenir location

His Toys 20/21

Search for the door on the left

Located in Chapter 11: The Cradle of Centuries' section on Aelia. Look for a door on the left that has a crimson cloth draped over it as you approach the huge gate. Give Hugo the order to squeeze beneath the opening to the door's left. Inside the room, look for the His Toys memento on a table.

Toys souvenir location

11) A Plague Tale: Requiem – Chapter 13 – Nothing Left souvenirs

A Mess 21/21

A mess Souvenir location

In A Plague Tale: Requiem, this can be located in the Grief section of Chapter 13 of Nothing Left. To get to the upper floor, you'll need to solve an environmental challenge. Return to the freshly opened path after moving the wagon, proceed, and then leap over a small fence. Another cart will appear to your right. To uncover an entrance leading to a hidden room, pull it back. The A Mess memento may be unlocked by crawling through the crack and interacting with the desk.

This covers the locations of A Plague Tale: Requiem's mementos. The accomplishments for Immortal Memories are unlocked after you locate and remember each one.

