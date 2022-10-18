5 tips and tricks to know before playing A Plague Tale: Requiem

A Plague Tale: Requiem is out today, and for those who have been patiently waiting for its release since A Plague Tale: Innocence, this is a time of sheer excitement. After months of trailers and hints as to where the story is headed next, we finally get to join the siblings, Amicia and Hugo on their adventurous journey.

In A Plague Tale: Requiem, you play Amicia de Rune, who is accompanied by her younger brother Hugo as they make their way across 14th Century France. The Black Plague seems to have returned to wreak havoc on the people, as has Hugo’s sickness as it ties into Prima Macula, the force that controls the plague.

While fans will be eager to start playing A Plague Tale: Requiem as soon as the game is downloaded and installed, one might benefit from a bit of foreknowledge before beginning the campaign. This article highlights a few beginner tips and tricks for the game, which might be helpful to you, especially if you haven't played Innocence.

Tips and Tricks for A Plague Tale: Requiem

1) Exploration is key

Let’s start with the game’s design and how exploration works. As A Plague Tale: Requiem is a linear game, much of it takes place in various set pieces, generally linked together through action-packed transitions. While you won’t have time to look around during all the action sequences, it is the quieter moments you want to pay attention to.

The areas where you can take your own time are places that hide collectibles and secrets of the game. For example, souvenirs and Hugo’s feathers are found in such areas, while at certain times, you may even unlock secret locations that hide upgrade tools and benches. A bit of searching might also reward you with an alternate route through an area, which might be helpful if you’re trying to stay hidden and out of combat.

2) Killing guards

A non-lethal takedown (Image via Asobo Entertainment)

As A Plague Tale: Requiem is primarily a stealth game, you might be wondering if a pacifist run is at all possible. Sadly, the answer is no, and in the stealth sequences, you’ll most certainly have to kill some of the guards to clear a way forward.

That being said, if you’re squeamish about unnecessary killing, you can avoid killing certain guards, depending on their placement. Generally, stealth sections are a single set piece, as if you reach the door out of the area or trigger the ending cutscene, you’re home free, even though a few might have seen you at the end.

However, if you’re okay with being a master of stealth, and don’t mind accidental kills, A Plague Tale: Requiem does give you the option to arrange situations where guards can be pushed or tripped into rat hordes, killing them instantly.

3) Resource management

The upgrade tree (Image via Asobo Entertainment)

You might feel clingy about your resources when you first start playing A Plague Tale: Requiem, thinking that conserving them would be a better choice than using them for crafting. However, you don’t need to worry too much about running out of resources in this game.

You’ll find resources fairly often in the game, so don’t bother hoarding materials. Instead, craft what you need when you need it, and make sure to top up ammunition as you don’t want to run out during a fight sequence.

4) Knives for your chests

A Secret Chest (Image via Asobo Entertainment)

Don’t use knives to kill guards as they are also used for opening Secret Chests. These will generally contain valuable items, such as Tools, which can be used on a Workbench to upgrade your gear.

Thus, it is pretty handy to reserve knives in A Plague Tale: Requiem for opening chests alone and only used offensively in certain combat situations. Upgrading gear is a vital part of the game as it opens some great options down the line.

5) Prioritize upgrading the Crossbow and Sling

Amicia uses the crossbow (Image via Asobo Entertainment)

To make life easier for yourself in A Plague Tale: Requiem, I’d suggest getting the two main offensive weapons upgraded as soon as possible. The Crossbow is an excellent weapon for long-range combat and allows you to retrieve your bolts when fully upgraded.

Aside from the Crossbow, you’ll be using the Slingshot a lot to pelt your enemies with stones and/or distract them. Upgrades to the sling allow you to use it more effectively while maintaining stealth and also increasing the rate of fire.

These were five tips and tricks that you can use in A Plague Tale: Requiem.

