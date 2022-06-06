Fortnite: Secret room hidden behind the waterfalls discovered near Reality Tree

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 was released yesterday after an incredibly hard-fought season and live event. The Seven managed to defeat the Imagined Order and bring about a new age to the island. Much of the western side of the island is brand new, with new POIs popping up and totally new scenery being added.

It's a much more vibrant, bouncy and fun atmosphere in that area. Everything is colorful and bright. This is largely due to the Reality Tree, which is a massive, bright pink tree. It is the epitome of the new area in Chapter 3 Season 3.

Chapter 3 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games)

With a new map that's just a couple of days old, players are exploring every inch so they can continue discovering new secrets, including one on, and one near the infamous Reality Tree. Here's where to find them.

Two secret locations found in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3's brand new map

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

The new map makes use of a lot of the old features. Command Cavern has been reinvented to a much safer, fun location that features a dance club and a couple of very happy NPCs.

The same can be said for The Fortress, which is now just a colorful landing spot with several chests and metal containers. With the Imagined Order gone, the island is safer and much more vibrant.

The most vibrant spot in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, however, has to be Reality Falls, where the Reality Tree and all sorts of colorful things can be found. This is where two secret locations have been discovered and both of them have pretty good loot.

FortTory - Fortnite leaks & news @FortTory YOU CAN CLIMB THE TREE! AND THERE IS A SECRET ROOM BEHIND THE WATERFALLS! YOU CAN CLIMB THE TREE! AND THERE IS A SECRET ROOM BEHIND THE WATERFALLS! https://t.co/sA36KfTuHa

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

The waterfall behind the Reality Tree is a nice bit of scenery, but it actually holds a huge surprise behind it. Many gamers have said that if a video game has a waterfall, it should be a cover for some kind of secret spot behind it.

Epic Games did just that, providing players with a very large cave with several chest spawns and rocks to harvest for materials. It's very easy to access, too, as players simply need to walk in through the water.

They'll briefly swim in a pool of water and can then go up a natural ramp to explore the rest of the cave. The second secret location is in the Reality Tree itself.

Upon taking a closer look at the tree, Fortnite players can see that there's a sort of ramp going around the tree. This will take players to a hole in the tree, where they can continue climbing.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Eventually, they will end up on top of the tree, where there are a lot of chests. This is a flat area that has branches coming off of it, so players can continue climbing even further if they so choose.

However, the spot is good as it is, because it has four chests and an ascender to go back down or come back up. Fortnite players can alternatively just go back down the path they came to exit the Reality Tree.

With Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 just underway, there are plenty more secrets just like this to be uncovered.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far