Disney Dreamlight Valley Crafting Guide: Can you build it? Yes you can!

A new life simulation game, Disney Dreamlight Valley is taking the world by storm. In it, you can create a second life for yourself in a magical valley set in the world of Disney. Filled with famous Disney characters, Dreamlight Valley offers various tasks as you forge friendships and restore the valley to its original glory.

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, you can take part in many activities, such as fishing, farming, and foraging, all the while hanging out with your favorite Disney characters. One activity that you might be interested in is crafting. You can create your very own furniture and decoration items, which you can place in your home and around the valley.

This guide will take you through the basics of crafting in Disney Dreamlight Valley and how you can quickly acquire your own crafting table. Read on to learn more.

Crafting in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You might have noted similarities between Disney Dreamlight Valley and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Crafting works in the same way.

Once you build a crafting table, you will be able to make various items. Some of which will be usable in quests, while others will serve miscelleneous functions around the world.

Most of the things you can craft are dependent on how many materials you have discovered in the game so far, so you should probably forage as much as you can.

How to acquire a crafting table?

The quickest way to get a hand on a crafting table in Disney Dreamlight Valley is via Scrooge McDuck’s initial quests. There is a crafting table inside Scrooge’s store that you might use until that point for free. On the other hand, you may even opt to use the one next to Goofy’s house if you have not opened Scrooge’s shop yet.

Scrooge gifts you the crafting station (Image via Youtube - Mirraj Gaming)

Once you have reopened Scrooge’s store and spread enough word around that he is satisfied, he will eventually gift a crafting table for free. You can place this inside or near your house, as you will be using the table a lot in future quests.

How to craft using the crafting table

Once you have yourself a crafting table, the next thing you will want to know is how to start crafting in Disney Dreamlight Valley. If you interact with the crafting table, you will be taken to a menu with four tabs: Refined Materials, Functional Items, Potions & Enchantments, Furniture, and Fence & Paving.

Crafting uses up resources collected (Image via Youtube - Mirraj Gaming)

Under these tabs, there might be a few recipes you have already unlocked, or they might be completely blank depending on how many raw materials you have collected. If you do have recipes unlocked, you can select one to show you how many of each material you will need to craft that item.

Unlocking new crafting recipes

Getting your hands on crafting recipes is quite easy in Disney Dreamlight Valley. You can unlock a recipe as soon as you collect any one material that is required to build it.

For example, if a chest requires softwood and stone, and you pick either of the two for the first time in the game, the recipe will be unlocked.

Foraging materials unlocks new recipes (Image via Youtube - Mirraj Gaming)

To ensure that you have as many recipes as possible, you should collect new materials every time you unlock a new biome. Each biome comes with new materials specific to it, so unlocking new biomes opens up a way for you to unlock more and more recipes.

Why crafting is important

You will be relying on crafting to complete various tasks in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Later quests will require you to gather advanced materials like bricks, ropes, glass, ingots, and tinkering parts which can only be made at a crafting table.

Crafting quest items (Image via Youtube - Mirraj Gaming)

You will also need to craft certain essential items to make your life easier, such as storage chests to increase your overall inventory space. If you want to organize the valley and make it look unique, you will also need to craft items to change the decor of the surroundings, using furniture, fences, and paving.

