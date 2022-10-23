A Plague Tale: Requiem features up to 16 hidden achievements. The Mercy trophy is one such that can be unlocked relatively early on in the game. It is easy to mess up, so keep a close watch.

The game follows the journey of two siblings, Amicia and Hugo, as they try to escape their fate. The newly launched title is a sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence.

Unlocking the Mercy trophy in A Plague Tale: Requiem

The hidden achievement can be unlocked in Chapter 4, A Protector’s Duty. Amicia and Lucas have to work together to find a man named Joseph who works for the Order. Shortly throughout the chapter, you will have to cooperate with a guard amidst tense circumstances and solve the puzzle together:

After leaving the Tar Workshop, keep pressing forward until you cross the broken bridge and come up near the torchlight. Nearby there is a path blocked by the beam and a stairway. Simply go up the staircase and interact with the door to your right. Amicia will now enter a room with several Resin Pools and a Diluent Barrel with several cranks surrounding them.

A Plague Tale: Requiem requires you to solve this puzzle to move forward with the game.

Break the chain on your right to make the soldier emerge from the nearby room. Being stuck there for hours, he will cooperate with Amicia and Lucas to help them all escape the area.

Instruct the soldier to use the crank to move the overturned boats blocking the Diluent barrel. Amicia can then interact with the crank near it once Lucas pulls the barrel near to you. Pour it into the resin pool to create Tar and then use the Ignifier to light up the pool and clear it of the rats.

Stay on the barrel platform and instruct Lucas to move you forward to the second resin pool.

To clear the second puzzle, wait for the guard to lower the boat to support the platform. Next, ask Lucas to release the crank and move the barrel in the direction of the resin pool. Turn the crank on the barrel to create Tar again and use Ignifier to light it on fire to clear the second puzzle.

The third and final resin pool requires you to first exit the platform and move to your left, up the floor. Instruct Lucas to push forward the barrel, and turn the crank near you to lift the boat. Once the barrel crosses the boat, let go of the crank to have the boat hold the barrel in place. Instruct Lucas to let go of the crank and then turn the one on the protagonist's side to pour the diluent again. Light it up with the Ignifier to complete the puzzle.

Finally, throw tar onto the lit pools to make a path for Lucas to walk through. As soon as he passes through the first platform, turn the boat crank on your side to let him pass further. Let go and cross over to where he is.

However, the soldier is unable to proceed further. To free him, use your sling and rocks to hit and break the chain holding up the bridge. Upon lowering it, the soldier will grab a torch and head towards you, insisting on escorting you back home safely. Amicia will refuse, and the situation will get tense as the guard quickly realizes their real identities.

You want to avoid confrontation at all costs, as it will completely negate your chances of obtaining the achievement in A Plague Tale: Requiem.

The guard is visibly aggressive and comes forward toward both Amicia and Lucas out of suspicion. You must act quickly if you want to spare him and escape.

Equip the Ignifier on your sling and aim it at the guard, and follow it up with a shot of tar to set his clothes on fire and temporarily blind him.

Or simply throw tar at his torch to achieve the same.

Quickly run past him and open the door to proceed forward and unlock the achievement in A Plague Tale: Requiem.

That wraps it up for unlocking the Mercy trophy in A Plague Tale: Requiem. As the name of the trophy suggests, the best way to obtain it is to spare the guard’s life.

A Plague Tale: Requiem was released on October 18, 2022, for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

