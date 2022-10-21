How to get Old Protector achievement in A Plague Tale: Requiem

There are many achievements that players can unlock while playing A Plague Tale: Requiem and some of them are quite creative in nature. One of these is the Old Protector achievement, where players have to find and interact with all Old Protector's items in Chapter 9 of the game.

After the success of A Plague Tale: Innocence, fans were eager to see what Asobo Studio has in store for them with the highly anticipated sequel. The trailers revealed a visually gorgeous world that is even more brutal than the first title and with the de Rune siblings further grown from who they were before. A Plague Tale: Requiem has received positive reviews upon release, apart from a few concerns about certain performance issues.

So, where can players find all of the Old Protector's items in A Plague Tale: Requiem?

How to find and interact with all Old Protector's items in A Plague Tale: Requiem

To complete the Old Protector achievement in A Plague Tale: Requiem, players will need to interact with all of the Old Protector's items during Chapter 9, Tales and Revelations. This is a long chapter that encompasses a large location. The opportunity to interact with the required items will come after Sophia leads you away, in the later stages of the chapter.

After a cutscene, you will have to head down the stairs, push open the door Sophia is standing beside, and step into the sacred quarters. The following rooms contain the required items that will net players the sought-after achievement. Players should keep in mind to check each room thoroughly before moving ahead as they will not get a second opportunity to complete the achievement.

The first location is that of Basilius' room, where players must interact with the following items:

Basilius' Room (Image via A Plague Tale: Requiem)

Tent - You will notice it to the far right the moment you enter the room.

You will notice it to the far right the moment you enter the room. Table with wooden figurines - Beside the door that leads to the next room.

Beside the door that leads to the next room. Basilius' bed - Situated to the left of the entrance door.

Situated to the left of the entrance door. Wooden Toy horse - This lies more to the centre of the room, near the entrance.

Moving forward, Aelia's room is next. Players will need to interact with the following items there:

Aelia's Room (Image via A Plague Tale: Requiem)

Toy - Situated on the right side of the entrance door.

Situated on the right side of the entrance door. Aelia's armor - This are hard to miss and you will see them right in the middle of the room.

This are hard to miss and you will see them right in the middle of the room. Weapon rack - This is located on the right side of the armor set.

This is located on the right side of the armor set. Wax tablets with drawings- Move farther right from the weapon rack and you will find the item on a small chest beside the door.

Step out through the next door, finish the cutscene involving the wall drawing of the phoenix, and open the door opposite to the one you exited from. You will find yourself in the Alchemy Laboratory. Here are the items to be interacted with:

Alchemist's Labartory (Image via A Plague Tale: Requiem)

Charcoal Pots - Found to the right of the entrance once the dialog finishes.

Found to the right of the entrance once the dialog finishes. A flask - Upon entering the room, turn right and walk straight ahead till you reach the table kept against the wall.

Upon entering the room, turn right and walk straight ahead till you reach the table kept against the wall. A mixing station with multiple flasks - Make a right from where you find the flask, and walk straight ahead to the shelves with many flasks.

Make a right from where you find the flask, and walk straight ahead to the shelves with many flasks. A black empty vial - Make another right and walk towards the Athanor. This will fall to your right near the middle of the room.

Make another right and walk towards the Athanor. This will fall to your right near the middle of the room. Athanor - Cross the black empty vial and walk straight ahead. It is located in the opposite corner of the entrance door.

Cross the black empty vial and walk straight ahead. It is located in the opposite corner of the entrance door. The laboratory table - After you have interacted with the aforementioned items, go and talk to Hugo beside the lab table.

Sophia will call you upstairs after that. There is a curtain to the right of the Athanor. Interact with it to reveal a passageway that leads upstairs. Once you are up there in the Alchemist's Library, you need to interact with the following items before talking to Sophia:

The Alchemist's Library (Image via A Plague Tale: Requiem)

A cupboard with scrolls - After walking up the stairs, you will find Sophia further up ahead. Veer slightly left and walk ahead towards the cupboard on the other side of the room.

After walking up the stairs, you will find Sophia further up ahead. Veer slightly left and walk ahead towards the cupboard on the other side of the room. The grated floor - This is right in the middle of the room and impossible to miss.

Once you interact with the floor and provided you have covered all the other items, you will unlock the rare Old Protector achievement in A Plague Tale: Requiem.

Poll : 0 votes