A Plague Tale: Requiem Guide - All Secret Chest Locations

A Plague Tale: Requiem is out today, and for many, it couldn’t have come any sooner. The next step in the de Rune siblings’ journey continues as the Black Plague returns once more, Hugo’s life is put in danger as the sickness returns and the search for a cure begins.

The action-adventure stealth game takes place across various locations as the story sweeps our heroes through the regions of 14th-century France. There are many things to collect in A Plague Tale: Requiem and several secret items to unlock and find in hidden locations across the 17 chapters in the game.

In this guide for A Plague Tale: Requiem, we will walk you through all the Secret Chests you can find in the game. These also function as workbenches and come packed with many resources that help you upgrade your gear and make life easier. Read on to learn the locations of all the secret chests in the game.

Secret Chests in A Plague Tale: Requiem

In total, there are 10 secret chests that you can find in A Plague Tale: Requiem. These are scattered across nine chapters, sometimes in plain sight and at other times in hard-to-reach locations. Below you’ll find the locations of all ten chests, along with a brief guide on how to access them.

Chest 1 - Chapter 3

This one is relatively hard to miss, as it is a tutorial that shows you how to access a Secret Chest using a knife to break open the lock. This tutorial takes place in the warehouse section after Amicia finds her slingshot and nightshade and heads to the back of the depot.

First chest (Image via Youtube - Trophygamers)

Chest 2 - Chapter 4

In this chapter of A Plague Tale: Requiem, you’ll be in a section that requires you to light a large brazier to stave off some rats. Look around the area after lighting the fire before you proceed, and you’ll notice a ladder. Head towards it and climb up to find the secret chest.

The ladder in the corner (Image via Youtube - Trophygamers)

Second chest (Image via Youtube - Trophygamers)

Chest 3 - Chapter 5

You’ll have to cross some water during this chapter of A Plague Tale: Requiem. Once on the other side, you’ll see a run-down structure that serves as the building to hold ferries. Head around to the back, and you’ll notice a small wooden fence and a gap you can squeeze through. Once across, you’ll spot a ladder leading up to the structure's upper floor, where a chest awaits you.

The fence (Image via Youtube - Trophygamers)

Third chest (Image via Youtube - Trophygamers)

Chest 4 - Chapter 6

In this chapter, you’ll come across a large pantry with wooden shelves stacked with baskets and pots on the floor. There is a small crawlspace below one of the shelves in this room, where you and Hugo can get through to reach a secret room with the chest inside.

The crawlspace (Image via Youtube - Trophygamers)

Fourth Chest (Image via Youtube - Trophygamers)

Chest 5 - Chapter 7

Once you’ve had your first meeting with Sophia in A Plague Tale: Requiem and later encounter a path blocked by a coffin, look to the right to see a small gap you can crawl through to access a small wrecked boat. The chest will be towards the end of the boat.

Accessing the boat (Image via Youtube - Trophygamers)

Fifth chest (Image via Youtube - Trophygamers)

Chest 6 - Chapter 9

During this chapter, you come across a large stone tower in the area. Head to the left and shoot through the window to unlock the door. Now head inside, and you’ll find the Secret Chest on the first landing.

Sixth chest (Image via Youtube - Trophygamers)

Chest 7 - Chapter 9

When going to the sanctuary, you’ll pass a goat herder. Take a left from him and keep going straight until you come across a ledge and then the ruins where Tramontane the goat is stuck. Continue forward, climb one more ledge and then look for another one to your left. Climb it and keep going until you see the chest in a clearing.

Seventh chest (Image via Youtube - Trophygamers)

Chest 8 - Chapter 10

After reuniting with Sophia and going into the fort, you’ll come across a horde of rats in the courtyard. You can spot the chest from here, atop a ledge, although you’ll want to grab a stick from the left first, as it makes getting back to the main path easier.

Head to the ledge, and you’ll see some stairs nearby that you can climb to reach the chest.

The ledge with the eight chest (Image via Youtube - Trophygamers)

Chest 9 - Chapter 11

This chest is found when you’re helping Hugo and Sophia cross the ruins by raising bridges. After releasing the last bridge, and heading through the gap, go left, and you’ll see another gap in some chains, with the chest in the hidden area.

Ninth chest (Image via Youtube - Trophygamers)

Chest 10 - Chapter 13

In this chapter of A Plague Tale: Requiem, you’ll find a cart that you’ll need to push to a ledge to proceed through the story. In the area, a flower garland will be on fire. You’ll want to push the cart towards the ledge closest to the on-fire garland and climb up it. On the ledge, you’ll see a door; head through it and find the final chest.

Final chest (Image via Youtube - Trophygamers)

These are all the locations of hidden Secret Chests in A Plague Tale: Requiem. Did you find this guide helpful? If so, leave us a like on the article. You may even let us know what other guides you’d like to see on the site by leaving a comment.

