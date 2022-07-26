Years after the game's release, Nier: Automata player finds secret door in Copied City

Yoko Taro's Nier: Automata is a phenomenal game, and one that surprised many players with its action-packed gameplay, intriguing characters, and thought-provoking narrative.

Although the game is over half a decade old at this point, players are still making new discoveries, be it an unexplored narrative thread or an entirely new section of the map.

Lance McDonald @manfightdragon Someone randomly posted a video on the Nier Automata subreddit showing they found a secret room in the Copied City. So far no one else has worked out how they managed to make this secret door appear. Literally 1 person on earth has accessed this room and we are uttered mind blown Someone randomly posted a video on the Nier Automata subreddit showing they found a secret room in the Copied City. So far no one else has worked out how they managed to make this secret door appear. Literally 1 person on earth has accessed this room and we are uttered mind blown https://t.co/g7W4JxiNDg

A player recently uploaded a series of gameplay snippets to the Nier subreddit where they found a secret door in the Copied City. The secret door and the area behind it has never been found by anyone else over the last five years of the game's release, which makes the player the only person on earth to have accessed this area.

The player later uploaded a few more clips detailing the location of the door and how to access it. Players are really intrigued by this discovery as the hidden area is a fully fleshed out level with a never-before-seen cutscene and interactable items. Players in the Nier community are in disarray over this mind-blowing discovery.

Yoko Taro had often hinted at the game's "final secret," which was discovered by Twitter user Lance McDonald. This was also confirmed by the official Japanese Nier Twitter account.

Lance McDonald @manfightdragon Ok Here it is! After being teased by the game's director @yokotaro two years ago, I discovered the "Final secret" in NieR Automata. Please take a moment to watch and retweet, as it was a monumental task. Also please enjoy the familiar cameo in the intro: youtu.be/nj95Gumb-_8 Ok Here it is! After being teased by the game's director @yokotaro two years ago, I discovered the "Final secret" in NieR Automata. Please take a moment to watch and retweet, as it was a monumental task. Also please enjoy the familiar cameo in the intro: youtu.be/nj95Gumb-_8 https://t.co/TfIMcHmriQ

However, fans now believe that the hidden Church in the Copied City is the "ultimate final secret" of the game.

The elaborate secret comes courtesy of Reddit user u/sadfutago, who accidentally stumbled upon the secret area while playing the game on his PlayStation 4, which negates the idea of them using a mod. The addition of a cutscene makes the discovery even more intriguing, as if it was intentionally put there by the developers.

It is possible that the Church area is content that did not make it to Nier: Automata's final cut. However, remnants of the sequence were left in the game's code.

Given that the player never disclosed which version of the game they were playing, it is possible that the game is the early unpatched version of Nier: Automata, which has the highest chance of withholding the leftover code from the cut content of the game.

Lance McDonald @manfightdragon The user has posted a follow-up video showing the secret area in far more detail. It features an unseen cutscene on top of everything else. The voice-over used is recycled from elsewhere in the game. The game also for some reason has the "item" and "door" arrow prompts disabled. The user has posted a follow-up video showing the secret area in far more detail. It features an unseen cutscene on top of everything else. The voice-over used is recycled from elsewhere in the game. The game also for some reason has the "item" and "door" arrow prompts disabled. https://t.co/UvDpTE2hQ0

Players are in shambles over this discovery as no one has been able to replicate Sadfutago's actions and find the hidden area for themselves. It remains to be seen if this ends up being another secret, a glitch or just a hoax.

Whatever is the case, the discovery has once again brought Nier: Automata into the limelight. The game is quite possibly one of the finest action RPGs of the decade, and one of Yoko Taro's best creations to date.

Nier: Automata is Yoko Taro's most ambitious and fascinating creation

Yoko Taro has always been a fascinating developer. His games rarely follow the traditional bounds of storytelling. His most famous works, the Drakengard and its spin-off series Nier, both feature a unique storytelling approach.

The developer's games always focus on philosophical aspects of human life and weave a complex story around it, with multiple branching paths and endings.

Square Enix @SquareEnix High fives all around as we're excited to announce that NieR:Automata has reached 5.5 million sales on this 4th anniversary of the game's launch. Thank you for your continued @NieRGame support and we look forward to the release of NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... on April 22nd High fives all around as we're excited to announce that NieR:Automata has reached 5.5 million sales on this 4th anniversary of the game's launch. Thank you for your continued @NieRGame support and we look forward to the release of NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... on April 22nd https://t.co/XtG6tR9GiS

Despite being adored by players, Yoko Taro's games never appealed to mainstream audiences. However, it all changed with the release of Nier: Automata. The game was developed by Platinum Games (known for their action-heavy titles like Bayonetta and Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance) and published by Square Enix.

Although gameplay was being helmed by Platinum, the narrative was completely under Yoko Taro's direction, which gave the game the signature charm and subtle storytelling the developer is known for. Platinum's involvement massively helped the title reach a wider audience, as Yoko Taro's previous games lacked in gameplay.

The gameplay of the title was much more action-heavy than Yoko Taro's previous works, with variety, replayability, multiple endings and a fluid and engaging combat system.

Initially released in 2017 as a PlayStation 4 console exclusive, Nier: Automata is also available on Xbox One consoles and PC.

The game is also slated for a Nintendo Switch release on October 6, 2022, which will allow even more players to experience the masterfully crafted, heart-wrenching story of Nier: Automata.

