"Easier to find something that Tower of Fantasy didn't copy": Community reacts as game copies Fate Grand Order's premium currency

Much has been said about Tower of Fantasy, which was supposed to be an able competitor to Genshin Impact. However, the current situation isn't conducive to those ambitions. Proceedings haven't gone smoothly since the global launch, with the game being accused of copying another renowned title, Fate Grand Order.

Furthermore, the global release has been plagued with numerous gameplay issues. Many felt that the developers repeated their mistakes from the Chinese version. Much to players' dismay, the game accidentally terminated the limited-time Nemesis banner before its designated end date.

Incidentally, Tower of Fantasy has been accused of getting "inspired" by other games in the past. In that regard, it seems that Fate Grand Order's premium currency might have been the inspiration behind the event currency of Perfect World's MMO.

Aside from the color scheme, Tower of Fantasy's event currency looks like a replica of Fate Grand Order's Quartz. Suffice to say, the community hasn't taken kindly to what they believe is a blatant copy.

Community reacts to Tower of Fantasy copying currency design from Fate Grand Order

In general, fans don't take too kindly to plagiarism issues regarding designs in video games. Fate Grand Order is arguably one of the biggest titles in the mobile world, boasting massive financial success. Many have condemned Tower of Fantasy's condition, especially given how the developers are already in trouble.

As mentioned earlier, there have been instances in the past where the developers have been accused of not delivering on expectations. On that note, the design aspect of the characters hasn't been up to the mark, with one exasperated Reddit user claiming that taking inspiration wouldn't have been a bad idea.

Another Reddit member couldn't understand the developers' actions in the first place. According to them, currency is one of the easiest assets in the game to create and doesn't really warrant imitation.

One player has found resemblances between the game's lockers and those which are typically staples of the Borderlands titles.

The similarities are so blatant that one person reckoned Gearbox might have been the actual owner of the game.

Ironically, the developers have copied a currency that's well-known in the gacha gaming circle. Fate Grand Order has one of the highest revenues in the industry, with people spending a lot of real-life money to get their favorite characters.

The launch of Tower of Fantasy's global version hasn't been smooth at all, with several controversies popping up. It remains to be seen how the developers will manage to prevent such mishaps in the future.

