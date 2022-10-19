How to save the Herbalist in A Plague Tale: Requiem

In A Plague Tale: Requiem, the Herbalist is an NPC that players will come across and interact with, before he meets a grisly end in Chapter 3 - A Burden of Blood. While fans of the series are well-aware of the gruesome nature of deaths in the title, the Herbalist can indeed be saved from his fate if players wish to.

The hotly anticipated A Plague Tale: Requiem is finally here, and it plays the sequel to the critically acclaimed 2019 title. The brutality of the first game is dialed up further and more rats than ever swarm your screen as you wade through this heartrending journey. It is a tale of love and sacrifice, and not everyone can be saved.

This article points out what players need to do in order to save the Herbalist in A Plague Tale: Requiem.

Everything you need to know about saving the Herbalist in A Plague Tale: Requiem

During Reach the herbalist's forest section of Chapter 3 - A Burden of Blood, you should at once make their way to the church in the ruined village, as pointed out by the YouTuber Gamerpillar. The reason behind this is that you will need the crafting materials present in the chest within the building.

The chest is located to the right of the statue of Mary. Once you have gathered all the items, you need to make sure you have a sufficient number of Extinguis crafted, a mixture that can be thrown on fire to smother it. Amicia can utilize her sling to throw these at torches and other such fire-lit objects.

After this, you need to step out of the church. Along the way, Amicia will remark that people have been killed in the church. Once outside, you will have to throw an Esxtinguis at the fire source on the right. After that, light the torch straight ahead of you, make your way to the bushes in the front and wait for the Herbalist to appear.

He will come out through the wooden gate ahead, with two soldiers accompanying him. Quickly, you will need to take out the torch of the left soldier and let him succumb to the rats. The second soldier will rush towards the fallen man to check upon him. Use Extinguis to take his torch out too so that he meets the same fate.

The rats will be preoccupied with the bodies and you will be able to make your way ahead quickly. That is all you need to do to make sure that the Herbalist does not die in A Plague Tale: Requiem. Sadly, the game does not provide you with any achievement or option to engage with the Herbalist as of now. That would have been a nice touch, given you rescued him from imminent death.

A Plague Tale: Requiem continues the story of the de Rune siblings from the first title. Apart from certain technical issues, initial reviews have been positive from both critics and players alike, with many applauding the game's visuals and sound.

