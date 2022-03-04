A potential Warzone bug is making Vanguard marksman rifles overpowered in Iron Trials on Rebirth Island

It seems that there is no end to Call of Duty Warzone, and its history with broken mechanics as a new one has appeared as per the community.

Season two has already had its share of controversies related to unintended mechanics. The accidental buff of the PPSh-41 SMG that was then nerfed. A secret buff was made to Bren, which made it a nuisance for some time being. The Ricochet update was impacted, and some aren't happy with the Nebula V bombs.

As players were getting back to normalcy, it seems like the Iron Trials on Rebirth Island got plagued with a strange mechanic. As with most bugs in the game, it's once again the community that found out the problem.

As of now, some snipers in the game can reportedly do a one-shot headshot kill from within 30 meters of the Iron Trials playlist.

Call of Duty: Warzone may have an unintended sniper problem

A few moments ago, active Warzone community member ModernWarzone made a tweet stating a strange piece of information. Based on the tweet, it now appears that all Vanguard Marksman rifles can do a one-shot headshot kill from within 30 meters. ModernWarzone also seems to think this is somewhat unintended and might be a glitch.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone



Assuming this is unintended and will hopefully be fixed soon? All Vanguard marksman rifles can currently achieve a 1 shot headshot kill from within 30 meters in the Rebirth Iron Trials playlist.Assuming this is unintended and will hopefully be fixed soon? @RavenSoftware All Vanguard marksman rifles can currently achieve a 1 shot headshot kill from within 30 meters in the Rebirth Iron Trials playlist. Assuming this is unintended and will hopefully be fixed soon? @RavenSoftware

There's no way to tell if the problem is case-specific or universal in the game. If it's indeed a universal one, it will also be established if the problem is planned or unintended. While Raven Software did release a patch yesterday, there was no information in this regard.

Iron Trials encourages close-quarter combat and has matches that are fast-paced in nature. However, if the issue mentioned above was an intended one, it seems bizarre that sniper rifles from Vanguard are only being affected by it. While fans have claimed that Vanguard marksman rifles require improvements, this isn't the solution.

トール @tohrumaidu @ModernWarzone

Explains alot @RavenSoftware HA, I can see why i destroyed someone so quickly just by using the M1 Garand..Explains alot @ModernWarzone @RavenSoftware HA, I can see why i destroyed someone so quickly just by using the M1 Garand..Explains alot

mvcsvl @mvcsvl @ModernWarzone @RavenSoftware So thats why I died to a Garand 1 shot yesterday. @ModernWarzone @RavenSoftware So thats why I died to a Garand 1 shot yesterday.

There were some comments from players about how even they experienced the phenomenon. However, Raven Software has made no acknowledgments, and it remains to be seen if other revelations will come out with time. Players are advised to follow all official channels for further information.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan